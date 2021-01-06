Lexington Livestock Market, Lexington, Nebraska, reported receipts of 2,874 head of cattle selling on Dec. 18, compared to 2,553 head on Dec. 11 and 2,461 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing 450 to 600 pounds were steady to $3 higher and steers weighing 600 to 700 pounds were steady to $2 lower and heifers weighing 500 to 700 pounds were steady to $3 higher. The demand was good from the buyers in the crowd. The supply included 91% feeder cattle with 58% steers, 41% were heifers and 1% were bulls; and 9% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 60%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 380 lbs., 197.00; 12 head, 408 to 448 lbs., 174.00 to 179.00 (176.80) fleshy; 8 head, 423 lbs., 185.00 unweaned; 25 head, 491 to 494 lbs., 177.00 to 178.00 (177.60); 27 head, 458 to 491 lbs., 176.00 to 185.00 (179.36) unweaned; 98 head, 502 to 544 lbs., 169.00 to 173.00 (171.06); 14 head, 503 to 511 lbs., 162.00 to 164.00 (162.71) fleshy; 39 head, 507 to 526 lbs., 168.00 to 169.75 (168.92) unweaned; 228 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 161.75 to 170.00 (167.87); 42 head, 578 to 586 lbs., 155.25 to 156.00 (155.64) fleshy; 9 head, 552 lbs., 164.00 unweaned; 102 head, 606 to 643 lbs., 153.25 to 159.00 (156.88); 43 head, 607 to 638 lbs., 148.00 to 151.50 (148.97) fleshy; 101 head, 614 to 638 lbs., 148.25 to 156.25 (153.13) unweaned; 319 head, 653 to 698 lbs., 150.00 to 158.75 (154.46); 12 head, 690 lbs., 145.00 fleshy; 103 head, 731 to 737 lbs, 154.00 to 157.25 (156.13); 26 head, 700 lbs., 141.00 full; 131 head, 768 to 788 lbs., 146.25 to 152.75 (149.28); 26 head, 760 lbs., 137.00 fleshy; 5 head, 811 lbs., 136.25; 14 head, 903 lbs., 131.75. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 639 to 644 lbs., 141.50 to 143.50 (142.50) fleshy; 14 head, 733 lbs., 135.00 fleshy.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 446 lbs., 163.00; 23 head, 415 to 418 lbs., 157.50 to 160.00 (158.37) unweaned; 50 head, 453 to 470 lbs., 157.25 to 159.00 (157.98); 17 head, 475 to 496 lbs., 150.00 to 152.50 (151.20) fleshy; 11 head, 470 to 490 lbs., 161.50 to 163.50 (162.61) unweaned; 144 head, 525 to 544 lbs., 150.00 to 157.00 (153.76); 35 head, 524 to 540 lbs., 145.00 to 146.50 (145.59) fleshy; 53 head, 513 to 532 lbs., 145.00 to 154.25 (152.25) unweaned; 89 head, 566 to 593 lbs., 132.50 to 142.25 (139.14) unweaned; 301 head, 602 to 645 lbs., 140.00 to 148.50 (143.78); 113 head, 669 to 695 lbs., 137.75 to 139.50 (138.44); 29 head, 716 to 738 lbs., 133.00 to 136.25 (134.32); 34 head, 750 lbs., 130.75 fleshy; 40 head, 804 lbs., 128.50 fleshy; 15 head, 951 lbs., 134.50; 11 head, 1044 lbs., 124.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 836 lbs., 125.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 15 head, 480 lbs., 171.00; 10 head, 721 lbs., 132.00 unweaned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.