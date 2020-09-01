Lexington Livestock Market, Lexington, Nebraska, reported receipts of 2,439 head of cattle selling on Aug. 21, compared to 2,210 head on Aug. 7 and 1,548 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to two weeks ago, steers weighing over 750 pounds were firm to $2 higher, heifers weighing under 750 pounds were selling $6 to $9 higher and heifers weighing over 750 pounds were firm to $2 lower. The demand was good and active on a moderate to heavy supply of offerings. The supply included 83% feeder cattle with 36% steers and 63% were heifers and 1% were bulls; 17% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 96%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 72 head, 725 lbs., 163.00 thin fleshed; 66 head, 763 to 789 lbs., 151.25 to 152.50 (151.98); 52 head, 823 to 829 lbs., 145.00 to 147.25 (145.86); 38 head, 876 lbs., 140.00; 312 head, 900 to 930 lbs., 141.50 to 144.20 (143.15). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 506 lbs., 160.00 thin fleshed; 18 head, 576 heads, 154.00 thin fleshed; 31 head, 610 to 635 lbs., 148.00 to 155.00 (150.69); 12 head, 729 lbs., 142.50; 6 head, 757 lbs., 141.00; 9 head, 867 lbs., 132.50; 85 head, 936 lbs., 135.75.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 29 head, 594 lbs., 157.00; 49 head, 641 lbs., 158.00; 11 head, 687 lbs., 150.50; 30 head, 711 to 728 lbs., 145.75 to 146.50 (146.05); 15 head, 750 lbs., 136.00; 134 head, 753 to 791 lbs., 141.00 to 144.85 (144.13) spayed; 9 head, 808 lbs., 135.00; 109 head, 835 lbs., 130.00 full; 242 head, 818 to 839 lbs., 135.75 to 140.50 (139.35) spayed; 57 head, 837 lbs., 143.25 thin fleshed; 81 head, 856 to 875 lbs., 133.50 to 137.00 (133.92); 304 head, 874 to 896 lbs., 129.00 full; 25 head, 912 to 936 lbs., 132.00 to 134.00 (132.71); 14 head, 955 lbs., 132.50; 26 head, 1029 lbs., 123.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 16 head, 551 lbs., 140.00 thin fleshed; 7 head, 627 lbs., 145.00; 5 head, 693 lbs., 140.00; 22 head, 677 lbs., 143.00 thin fleshed; 6 head, 721 lbs., 139.50 thin fleshed; 19 head, 755 to 796 lbs., 129.50 to 130.00 (129.64) spayed.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 363 lbs., 168.00 unweaned; 5 head, 825 lbs., 120.00.
