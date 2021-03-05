Lexington Livestock Market, Lexington, Nebraska, reported receipts of 4,433 head of cattle selling on Feb. 26, compared to 4,058 head on Feb. 19 and 2,667 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing under 750 pounds were selling $3 to $5 higher with steers weighing over 750 pounds were selling steady to $2 lower, on the heifers weighing under 650 pounds were steady to $4 higher with heifers weighing over 650 pounds were selling steady to $2 lower. The demand was good from the buyers in the crowd. The supply included 93% feeder cattle with 52% steers and 48% were heifers; and 7% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 67%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 24 head, 371 lbs., 201.00 thin fleshed; 69 head, 406 to 448 lbs., 187.00 to 189.00 (187.34); 26 head, 467 lbs., 188.75; 109 head, 510 to 535 lbs., 174.00 to 183.50 (179.45); 17 head, 511 lbs., 168.00 full; 153 head, 567 to 582 lbs., 171.00 to 172.00 (171.20); 60 head, 589 to 590 lbs., 162.00 to 164.00 (163.60) fleshy; 17 head, 590 lbs., 163.00 full; 99 head, 614 to 636 lbs., 153.00 to 161.00 (156.51); 172 head, 601 to 628 lbs., 164.00 to 169.25 (167.15) thin fleshed; 133 head, 669 to 685 lbs., 151.75 to 155.00 (153.55); 74 head, 679 to 696 lbs., 139.00 to 143.75 (141.60) fleshy; 105 head, 717 to 732 lbs., 145.00 to 148.85 (148.25); 124 head, 700 to 727 lbs., 138.00 to 141.75 (139.91) fleshy; 17 head, 700 lbs., 142.50 full; 390 head, 751 to 786 lbs., 139.00 to 144.50 (142.26); 217 head, 802 to 845 lbs., 134.00 to 139.00 (135.56); 28 head, 836 lbs., 131.00 fleshy; 33 head, 858 lbs., 135,75; 29 head, 880 lbs., 129.00 fleshy; 9 head, 913 lbs., 127.75; 15 head, 985 lbs., 125.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 321 lbs., 176.00; 30 head, 415 to 439 lbs., 168.00 to 170.00 (168.41); 67 head, 460 to 486 lbs., 166.00 to 168.00 (167.42); 11 head, 461 lbs., 161.00 full; 83 head, 524 to 538 lbs., 155.75 to 160.00 (157.79); 29 head, 547 lbs., 146.50 full; 102 head, 505 to 506 lbs., 164.50 to 166.00 (165.36) thin fleshd; 166 head, 551 to 591 lbs., 145.00 to 151.50 (147.86); 65 head, 565 lbs., 161.00 fancy; 32 head, 557 to 577 lbs, 141.50 to 143.50 (143.01) fleshy; 99 head, 562 to 570 lbs., 155.00 to 158.00 (156.01) thin fleshed; 190 head, 606 to 625 lbs., 141.00 to 146.00 (145.43); 37 head, 612 to 622 lbs., 135.00 to 137.50 (136.36) fleshy; 95 head, 630 lbs., 144.00 replacement; 166 head, 652 to 689 lbs., 131.00 to 135.50 (133.99); 8 head, 682 lbs., 129.00; 28 head, 683 lbs. 131.00 replacement; 190 head, 703 to 746 lbs., 131.00 to 132.60 (132.20); 49 head, 728 lbs., 128.25 fleshy; 236 head, 720 to 738 lbs., 132.35 to 133.75 (132.84) replacement; 10 head, 720 lbs., 135.00 replacement; 44 head, 837 to 843 lbs., 124.00 to 126.75 (124.31); 37 head, 872 lbs., 123.00.
