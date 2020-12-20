Lexington Livestock Market, Lexington, Nebraska, reported receipts of 2,563 head of cattle selling on Dec. 11, compared to 1,624 head a week ago and 3,674 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing 500 to 700 pounds were mostly steady and heifers weighing 400 to 650 pounds were selling $1 to $4 higher. The demand was good from the buyers in the crowd. The supply included 91% feeder cattle with 54% steers, 46% were heifers and 0% were bulls; and 9% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 55%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, å7 head, 342 lbs., 183.00 unweaned; 7 head, 355 lbs., 193.00 unweaned; 6 head, 442 lbs., 180.00 fleshy; 9 head, 441 lbs., 178.00 unweaned; 24 head, 485 lbs., 178.00; 22 head, 466 to 475 lbs., 182.00 to 183.00 (182.60) unweaned; 36 head, 500 to 511 lbs., 167.00 to 174.00 (170.13); 37 head, 502 to 507 lbs., 176.50 to 178.00 (176.83) unweaned; 130 head, 550 to 580 lbs,. 158.50 to 164.00 (162.53); 107 head, 552 to 592 lbs., 156.00 to 163.00 (157.84) unweaned; 67 head, 622 to 644 lbs., 151.50 to 162.00 (158.92); 87 head, 619 to 640 lbs., 145.00 to 148.25 (147.35) fleshy; 7 head, 605 lbs., 149.25 unweaned; 133 head, 651 to 678 lbs., 150.75 to 157.50 (154.74); 52 head, 654 to 675 lbs., 142.00 to 144.50 (144.13); 30 head, 701 lbs., 149.50; 35 head, 706 to 707 lbs., 137.50 to 138.75 (138.14) unweaned; 143 head, 755 to 775 lbs., 145.50 to 155.50 (150.53); 6 head, 750 lbs., 138.00 fleshy; 5 head, 843 lbs., 139.00; 22 head, 819 lbs., 134.50 fleshy; 6 head, 900 lbs., 132.50 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 full, 481 lbs., 165.00 full; 9 head, 485 lbs., 166.00 unweaned; 23 head, 519 to 540 lbs., 156.00 to 162.00 (159.82); 20 head, 546 lbs., 158.00 unweaned; 10 head, 589 lbs., 152.75 unweaned; 39 head, 611 to 632 lbs., 141.50 to 142.50 (142.28) unweaned; 6 head, 691 lbs., 133.00 unweaned; 12 head, 723 lb., 124.00 unweaned Large frame 1, 18 head, 756 lbs., 130.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 308 lbs., 195.00 fancy; 5 hed, 348 lbs., 176.00 unweaned; 6 head, 365 lbs., 170.00 unweaned; 8 head, 403 lbs., 171.00; 6 head, 416 lbs., 174.00 thin fleshed; 14 head, 418 to 446 lbs., 161.00 to 163.00 (162.32) unweaned; 11 head, 450 lbs., 163.50; 22 head, 466 to 491 lbs., 148.75 to 150.00 (149.47) fleshy; 34 head, 452 to 471 lbs., 155.00 to 160.00 (156.23) unweaned; 52 head, 522 to 545 lbs., 152.50 to 153.50 (153.14); 5 head, 505 lbs., 143.00 fleshy; 70 head, 523 to 527 lbs., 162.75 to 163.00 (162.70) natural; 125 head, 514 to 536 lbs., 146.00 to 151.00 (148.37); 44 head, 561 to 596 lbs., 149.50 to 150.10 (149.90); 13 head, 577 lbs., 140.50 fleshy; 17 head, 557 to 570 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (143.21) unweaned; 54 head, 603 to 634 lbs., 137.50 to 141.50 (139.29); 26 head, 601 lbs., 151.00 natural; 48 head, 600 to 642 lbs., 135.50 to 138.50 (136.70) unweaned; 184 head, 655 to 690 lbs., 132.50 to 142.60 (139.38); 24 head, 652 to 668 lbs., 135.25 to 138.00 (136.49) unweaned; 10 head, 746 lbs., 129.50; 30 head, 750 lbs., 129.75; 60 head, 754 lbs., 138.85 thin fleshed; 10 head, 958 lbs., 134.00; 13 head, 1005 lbs., 119.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 511 lbs., 135.50; 29 head, 541 to 542 lbs., 142.00 to 143.50 unweaned; 11 head, 850 to 867 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (121.80); 5 head, 1018 lbs., 110.00. Large frame 1, 14 head, 616 lbs., 129.00; 8 head, 739 lbs., 122.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 711 lbs., 111.00.
