Lexington Livestock Market, Lexington, Nebraska, reported receipts of 1,624 head of cattle selling on Dec. 4, compared to 4,063 head on Nov. 20 and 2,141 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to two weeks ago, the steers weighing over 400 pounds were selling $4 to $9 higher and heifers weighing 400 to 650 pounds were steady to $4 higher. The demand was moderate to good from the buyers in the crowd. The supply included 74% feeder cattle with 54% steers, 41% were heifers and 5% were bulls; 26% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 32%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 328 lbs., 220.00 full; 44 head, 411 to 432 lbs., 192.00 to 200.00 (196.36); 8 head, 415 lbs., 182.50 unweaned; 15 head, 457 lbs., 188.50; 16 head, 467 lbs., 167.50 unweaned; 57 head, 505 to 548 lbs., 168.50 to 175.25 (171.31); 41 head, 529 to 548 lbs., 161.50 to 163.00 (162.09) full; 70 head, 552 to 561 lbs., 161.25 to 164.25 (163.45); 14 head, 600 lbs., 158.50; 23 head, 600 lbs., 150.00 full; 24 head, 612 to 618 lbs., 147.00 to 150.00 (148.60) unweaned; 22 head, 661 lbs., 148.00 full; 50 head, 650 to 655 lbs., 142.75 to 146.00 (143.53) unweaned; 9 head, 772 lbs., 147.00; 53 head, 870 lbs., 153.25 natural. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 26 head, 453 to 474 lbs., 151.00 to 159.00 (154.60); 5 head, 644 lbs., 142.50; 5 head, 688 lbs., 136.00; 12 head, 715 lbs., 136.00 unweaned; 5 head, 912 lbs., 127.00; 20 head, 956 lbs., 123.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 316 lbs., 170.00 full; 17 head, 370 lbs., 166.00 full; 36 head, 400 to 442 lbs., 163.50 to 166.75 (165.23); 10 head, 413 lbs., 159.50 unweaned; 19 head, 476 lbs., 155.50 full; 37 head, 544 lbs., 149.50; 11 head, 552 lbs., 147.00; 8 head, 566 lbs., 137.00 full; 7 head, 582 lbs., 138.25 unweaned; 27 head, 632 to 637 lbs., 138.00 to 138.50 (138.22); 16 head, 874 to 877 lbs., 128.00 to 132.00 (129.25); 9 head, 956 lbs., 134.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 16 head, 329 to 330 lbs., 145.00 to 149.00 (147.25); 10 head, 379 lbs., 150.00; 32 head, 417 to 445 lbs., 142.50 to 144.50 (143.59); 35 head, 489 to 497 lbs., 142.50 to 143.00 (142.60); 61 head, 500 to 530 lbs., 137.50 to 144.00 (140.49); 19 head, 588 to 596 lbs., 130.00 to 133.25 (131.70); 25 head, 600 to 612 lbs., 134.00.?Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 18 head. 472 lbs., 167.50 unweaned; 27 head, 566 lbs., 155.50 unweaned.
