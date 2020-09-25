Lexington Livestock Market, Lexington, Nebraska, reported receipts of 1,722 head of cattle selling on Sept. 18, compared to 1,545 head on Sept. 4 and 2,024 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to two weeks ago, the heifers weighing over 800 pounds were steady to $2 lower. The demand was good from the buyers in the crowd with internet activity noticed. The supply included 76% feeder cattle with 65% steers, 1% were dairy steers, 33% were heifers and 1% were bulls; 24% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 97%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 564 lbs., 154.50 full; 5 head, 695 lbs., 149.25; 67 head, 727 to 745 lbs., 149.00 to 150.25 (149.19); 114 head, 758 lbs., 157.00 thin fleshed; 19 head, 811 lbs., 145.00; 323 head, 865 to 884 lbs., 141.00 to 147.35 (144.94); 222 head, 901 to 929 lbs., 136.00 to 141.00 (136.81). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 405 lbs., 177.00 unweaned; 5 head, 620 lbs., 143.00 full; 17 head, 661 to 668 lbs., 135.00 to 136.00 (135.53) full; 6 head, 733 lbs., 140.00. Dairy steers, large frame 3, 9 head, 867 lbs., 44.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 364 lbs., 178.00; 5 head, 616 lbs., 145.00 full; 15 head, 757 lbs., 133.00; 40 head, 756 to 778 lbs., 136.50 to 140.25 (139.24) spayed; 58 head, 810 to 835 lbs., 130.75 to 134.75 (131.61); 20 head, 861 to 892 lbs., 131.00 to 134.50 (133.44); 68 head, 882 lbs., 127.50 fleshy; 68 head, 883 lbs., 131.85 spayed; 62 head, 919 to 942 lbs., 131.00 to 135.25 (133.30); 6 head, 933 lbs., 123.50 fleshy; 18 head, 950 to 990 lbs., 130.00 to 130.25 (130.05); 6 head, 1002 lbs., 126.75. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 517 lbs., 139.00 unweaned; 9 head, 661 lbs., 137.25.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 476 lbs., 158.00 unweaned; 13 head, 668 lbs., 121.50 unweaned.
