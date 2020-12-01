Lexington Livestock Market, Lexington, Nebraska, reported receipts of 2,404 head of cattle selling on Nov. 13, compared to 2,177 head on Nov. 6 and 3,003 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing 450 to 600 pounds were steady to $2 higher and heifers weighing 400 to 600 pounds were steady to $2 higher. The demand was moderate to good from the buyers in the crowd with internet activity noticed. The supply included 76% feeder cattle with 56% steers and 44% was heifers; 24% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 39%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 357 lbs., 188.00 full; 20 head, 400 lbs., 174.00 full; 32 head, 478 to 495 lbs., 172.00 to 179.50 (176.15); 48 head, 471 to 480 lbs., 167.50 to 169.00 (167.94) full; 122 head, 500 to 537 lbs., 161.00 to 166.00 (164.93); 206 head, 556 to 594 lbs., 156.00 to 164.00 (159.48); 10 head, 570 lbs., 151.00 full; 155 head, 604 to 637 lbs., 151.00 to 158.25 (154.81); 65 head, 618 to 646 lbs., 145.50 to 147.75 (146.98) full; 117 head, 660 to 678 lbs., 150.00 to 154.50 (153.70); 45 head, 652 to 692 lbs., 139.00 to 145.00 (142.25) full; 53 head, 706 to 740 lbs., 144.00 to 144.50 (144.11). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 437 lbs., 161.00; 11 head, 472 lbs., 156.00; 11 head, 577 lbs., 143.00; 7 head, 572 lbs., 138.00 full; 5 head, 665 lbs., 136.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 390 lbs., 167.50; 24 head, 411 lbs., 162.00; 25 head, 444 to 446 lbs., 156.50 full; 31 head, 468 to 481 lbs., 154.00 to 156.75 (155.49); 31 head, 492 to 495 lbs., 148.00 to 150.00 (149.42) full; 150 head, 506 to 547 lbs., 144.75 to 152.50 (148.45); 138 head, 550 to 597 lbs., 145.75 to 147.00 (146.27); 105 head, 577 to 594 lbs., 139.00 to 143.75 (141.21) full; 27 head, 620 to 638 lbs., 141.75 to 142.75 (142.56); 9 head, 610 lbs., 134.00 full; 177 head, 707 to 714 lbs., 139.25 to 142.00 (141.31). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 540 lbs., 131.00 full.
