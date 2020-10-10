Lexington Livestock Market, Lexington, Nebraska, reported receipts of 2,672 head of cattle selling on Oct. 2, compared to 1,722 head on Sept. 18 and 1,469 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to two weeks ago, steers weighing under 850 pounds were steady to $4 higher, those over 850 pounds were steady to $2 lower heifers weighing 750 to 900 pounds were steady to $5 higher and those over 900 pounds were selling $2 lower. The demand was good from the buyers in the crowd. The supply included 82% feeder cattle with 48% steers and 52% were heifers; 18% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 89%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 515 lbs., 157.00; 29 head, 515 lbs., 174.00 fancy; 202 head, 645 lbs., 167.25 fancy; 34 head, 602 lbs., 153.00 fleshy; 23 head, 686 lbs., 155.00; 48 head, 734 lbs., 155.10; 90 head, 740 lbs., 160.25 fancy; 30 head, 748 lbs., 142.00 fleshy; 36 head, 761 lbs., 153.00; 58 head, 831 to 835 lbs., 142.50 to 146.25 (145.86); 255 head, 865 to 892 lbs., 139.25 to 145.10 (144.50); 22 head, 920 lbs., 133.50; 10 head, 902 lbs., 130.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 530 lbs., 141.00; 5 head, 586 lbs., 140.00; 16 head, 586 lbs., 140.00 fleshy; 12 head, 608 to 649 lbs., 144.00 to 148.25 (146.19); 14 head, 636 lbs., 143.50 unweaned; 36 head, 665 lbs., 149.00; 5 head, 702 lbs., 125.00 unweaned.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 431 lbs., 163.00; 31 head, 485 to 489 lbs., 143,00 to 148.50 (145.29); 67 head, 534 lbs., 146.50; 144 head, 610 to 625 lbs., 152.00 to 155.50 (153.57) unweaned; 61 head, 695 lbs., 144.00; 33 head, 725 lbs., 136.25 fleshy; 82 head, 752 to 763 lbs., 140.00 to 141.00 (140.61); 44 head, 819 lbs., 137.00; 99 head, 806 to 817 lbs., 132.75 to 133.25 (132.95) fleshy; 50 head, 886 lbs., 134.50; 344 head, 861 to 894 lbs., 131.50 to 138.30 (137.84) spayed; 10 head, 931 lbs., 131.00; 10 head, 971 lbs., 124.00 fleshy; 11 head, 1027 lbs., 124.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 540 lbs., 135.00 fleshy; 28 head, 582 lbs., 143.00; 22 head, 616 to 625 lbs., 142.75 to 143.25 (143.04).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.