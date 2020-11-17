Lexington Livestock Market, Lexington, Nebraska, reported receipts of 2,177 head of cattle selling on Nov. 6, compared to 3,612 head on Oct. 30 and 3,040 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing 450 to 650 pounds were steady to $3 higher and heifers weighing 400 to 600 pounds were selling $2 to $5 higher. The demand was good from the buyers in the crowd. The supply included 69% feeder cattle with 65% steers and 35% were heifers; and 31% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 18%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual light, 24 head, 323 lbs., 201.00 thin fleshed; 8 head, 443 lbs., 174.00 full; 65 head, 407 lbs., 190.00 thin fleshed; 48 head, 451 to 463 lbs., 175.00 to 178.00 (176.52); 10 head, 481 lbs., 165.00 full; 54 head, 522 to 531 lbs., 163.00 to 165.00 (164.36); 25 head, 539 lbs., 153.00 fleshy; 38 head, 546 lbs., 157.00 full; 122 head, 505 to 508 lbs., 175.00 to 176.75 (176.50) thin fleshed; 180 head, 553 to 591 lbs., 153.00 to 158.00 (154.63); 115 head, 614 to 622 lbs., 154.50 to 158.75 (157.62); 40 head, 611 lbs., thin fleshed; 26 head, 658 to 687 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 6 head, 726 lbs., 137.00 fleshy; 5 head, 715 lbs., 132.75 unweaned; 10 head, 757 lbs., 132.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 495 lbs., 147.50; 6 head, 527 lbs., 145.50; 71 head, 550 to 588 lbs., 135.00 to 148.00 (144.68); 12 head, 602 lbs., 149.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 316 lbs., 177.00 thin fleshed; 20 head, 367 lbs., 176.00 thin fleshed; 18 head, 425 to 426 lbs., 160.50 to 161.00 (160.69); 100 head, 462 to 485 lbs., 155.00 to 157.00 (156.06); 48 head, 455 lbs., 166.50 fancy; 7 head, 490 lbs., 148.50 fleshy; 41 head, 484 lbs., 160.50 thin fleshed; 77 head, 506 to 546 lbs., 143.00 to 145.00 (144.51); 9 head, 545 lbs., 141.00 full; 90 head, 559 to 567 lbs., 145.75 to 148.00 (147.07); 27 head, 554 to 568 lbs., 137.50 fleshy; 11 head, 609 lbs., 135.50; 16 head, 666 lbs., 128.50 unweaned; 5 head, 790 lbs., 125.00 fleshy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.