Lexington Livestock Market, Lexington, Nebraska, reported receipts of 1,505 head of cattle selling on May 29, compared to 1,844 head on May 22 and 1,456 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to two weeks ago, steers and heifers were steady to $4 higher on a thin test. The demand was good from the buyers in the crowd with internet activity noticed. The supply included 50% feeder cattle with 70% steers and 30% were heifers; 43% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows; and 6% was replacement cattle with 54% bred cows and 46% were cow to calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 67%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 456 lbs., 182.00; 56 head, 586 lbs., 172.00; 28 head, 609 to 634 lbs., 148.50 to 158.50 (155.20); 45 head, 688 lbs., 157.00; 9 head, 673 lbs., 139.00 fleshy; 26 head, 740 lbs., 140.00; 9 head, 822 lbs., 120.00 fleshy; 68 head, 862 to 870 lbs., 125.25 to 128.35 (127.63); 30 head, 954 to 991 lbs., 101.00 to 112.00 (109.36) fleshy; 9 head, 1019 lbs., 104.00 fleshy; 6 head, 1061 lbs., 103.50) fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 403 to 435 lbs., 181.50 to 188.00 (184.63) thin fleshed; 7 head, 452 lbs., 170.00 thin fleshed; 7 head, 527 lbs., 167.00; 14 head, 516 to 522 lbs., 169.00 to 174.00 (171.49) thin fleshed. Large frame 1 to 2, 16 head, 756 lbs., 122.50 thin fleshed.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 432 lbs., 169.50 thin fleshed; 21 head, 500 to 527 lbs., 148.00 to 149.00 (148.58); 48 head, 795 lbs., 118.25; 16 head, 817 lbs., 116.50; 9 head, 900 lbs., 94.75 fleshy; 11 head, 954 lbs., 96.50 fleshy; 8 head, 1000 lbs., 98.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 322 lbs., 159.00 thin fleshed; 5 head, 485 lbs., 150.00 thin fleshed; 14 head, 508 lbs., 143.00 thin fleshed.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 8 head, 1295 lbs., 1075.00; over 8 years old, 1st trimester, 19 head, 1258 to 1327 lbs., 800.00 to 850.00 (829.60).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, over 5 years old open, 11 head, 1493 lbs., 1285.00; over 8 years old, open, 12 head, 1444 to 1633d lbs., 1160.00 to 1385.00 (1279.41) broken mouth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.