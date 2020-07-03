Lexington Livestock Market, Lexington, Nebraska, reported receipts of 1,356 head of cattle selling on June 26 compared to 1,481 head on June 12, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
There was not enough comparable offerings with two weeks ago to establish a trend. The demand was good from the buyers in the crowd with internet activity noticed. The supply included 58% feeder cattle with 12% steers and 88% were heifers; and 42% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 88%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 456 lbs., 177.00; 8 head, 586 lbs., 157.50 unweaned; 16 head, 622 to 636 lbs., 149.50 to 156.00 (152.38); 27 head, 695 lbs., 137.50; 20 head, 800 to 816 lbs., 126.00 to 127.00 (126.40).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 23 head, 509 to 544 lbs., 143.00 to 144.00 (143.36); 27 head, 564 lbs., 143.00; 8 head, 582 lbs., 132.00 unweaned; 39 head, 601 to 622 lbs., 134.75 to 135.00 (134.84); 123 head, 698 lbs., 129.35; 106 head, 703 to 730 lbs., 129.75 to 130.00 (129.78); 82 head, 767 lbs., 121.00; 154 head, 810 to 836 lbs., 117.35 to 123.00 (122.28); 39 head, 916 lbs., 106.00; 15 head, 1028 lbs., 102.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 657 to 691 lbs., 118.75 to 121.00 (119.74).
