Lexington Livestock Market, Lexington, Nebraska, reported receipts of 2,428 head of cattle selling on July 24, compared to 2,610 head on July 10 and 2,152 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to two weeks ago, 900- to 950-pound steers were selling $8 higher with not enough sales volume within other weight classes to establish a trend for steers or heifers. The demand was good from the crowd of buyers. The supply included 87% feeder cattle with 64% steers and 36% were heifers; and 13% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 98%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight,
25 head, 702 to 714 lbs., 149.50 to 150.00 (149.84); 39 head, 807 lbs., 144.50; 311 head, 853 to 855 lbs., 137.00 to 141.75 (140.73); 814 head, 908 to 938 lbs., 131.00 to 138.60 (136.35). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 16 head, 594 lbs., 140.00; 7 head, 592 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 40 head, 700 to 732 lbs., 143.50 to 144.75 (143.73); 24 head, 733 lbs., 135.50 unweaned; 9 head, 842 lbs., 125.00; 7 head, 806 lbs., 137.00 gaunt; 11 head, 834 lbs., 137.50 thin fleshed; 11 head, 928 lbs., 128.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 44 head, 755 lbs., 135.00; 125 head, 801 to 829 lbs., 129.75 to 131.75 (130.88) fleshy; 280 head, 822 lbs., 137.35 spayed; 155 head, 893 lbs., 126.00; 14 head, 889 lbs., 132.00 gaunt; 36 head, 954 lbs., 122.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 440 lbs., 149.50 unweaned; 8 head, 548 lbs., 138.00; 45 head, 671 to 686 lbs., 130.25 to 137.50 (136.33); 21 head, 690 lbs., 127.50 unweaned; 6 head, 702 lbs., 138.50.
