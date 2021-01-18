Lexington Livestock Market, Lexington, Nebraska, reported receipts of 5,202 head on Jan. 8, compared to 2,874 head on Dec. 18 and 4,457 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
This was the first reported sale in three weeks so a trend was not applicable. The demand was good from the buyers in the crowd. The sale included 94% feeder cattle with 62% steers and 38% heifers; and 6% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 90%
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 453 lbs., 172.00 full; 25 head, 513 to 517 lbs., 167.00 to 170.50 (168.41); 28 head, 526 to 545 lbs., 161.00 to 164.50 (162.65) fleshy; 32 head, 550 to 567 lbs., 157.50 to 160.00 (158.77); 9 head, 561 lbs., 154.00 fleshy; 143 head, 604 to 628 lbs., 154.00 to 163.75 (161.23); 148 head, 601 to 644 lbs., 146.25 to 152.50 (150.15) fleshy; 251 head, 650 to 697 lbs., 146.00 to 150.50 (148.16); 79 head, 650 to 693 lbs., 137.50 to 141.50 (140.02) fleshy; 568 head, 702 to 746 lbs., 144.00 to 151.25 (148.63); 38 head, 704 to 745 lbs., 137.50 to 141.00 (139.45) fleshy; 288 head, 750 to 773 lbs., 142.00 to 147.50 (144.99); 141 head, 766 to 784 lbs., 133.00 to 138.00 (136.37) fleshy; 281 head, 806 to 823 lbs., 137.00 to 142.10 (140.60); 182 head, 805 to 841 lbs., 133.50 to 134.75 (133.53) fleshy; 392 head, 850 to 888 lbs., 135.50 to 143.00 (137.76); 211 head, 917 to 939 lbs., 133.10 to 133.50 (133.34); 9 head, 922 lbs., 129.00 fleshy; 32 head, 1012 lbs., 128.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 22 head, 432 to 441 lbs., 159.75 to 160.00 (155.83); 20 head, 454 to 492 lbs., 154.00 to 157.50 (155.33); 6 head, 470 lbs., 152.00 fleshy; 95 head, 513 to 544 lbs., 146.00 to 152.25 (148.09); 161 head, 550 to 588 lbs., 141.00 to 151.50 (147.55); 26 head, 595 lbs., 163.00 fancy; 268 head, 604 to 645 lbs., 136.00 to 144.75 (139.64); 63 head, 606 to 634 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (132.31) fleshy; 349 head, 653 to 676 lbs., 134.00 to 138.25 (136.55); 52 head, 697 lbs., 145.00 fancy; 6 head, 654 lbs., 125.00 fleshy; 185 head, 715 to 747 lbs., 130.25 to 137.10 (133.53); 54 head, 720 lbs., 134.50 replacement; 308 head, 756 to 790 lbs., 130.00 to 134.50 (131.53); 35 head, 845 lbs., 127.25; 141 head, 858 lbs., 130.75.
