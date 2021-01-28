Keoco Livestock, Sigourney, Iowa, reported receipts of 1,297 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 18, compared to 2,421 head on Jan. 11 and 730 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
The previous sale was a precondition sale so no trend was available but compared to two weeks ago, the steer calves weighing 400 to 700 pounds were selling $5 to $10 lower and those 700 to 850 pounds were selling $3 to $5 lower. The heifer calves weighing 300 to 400 pounds were selling $15 higher, those 400 to 600 pounds were selling $2 to $5 lower and those 600 to 750 pounds were selling $4 lower. The trade was active with moderate demand for the moderate offerings. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 59% steers and 41% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 67%.
