Keoco Livestock, reported receipts of 769 head of feeder cattle selling on Sept. 28, compared to 1,345 head on Aug. 31, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
There was no recent comparisons and a trend was unavailable. The trade was active with moderate demand on limited offerings. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 61% steers and 39% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 55%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 275 to 285 lbs., 201.00; 8 head, 317 to 345 lbs., 193.00 to 204.00 (199.61); 6 head, 379 lbs., 195.00; 7 head, 356 lbs., 201.00 unweaned; 20 head, 406 to 439 lbs., 175.00 to 185.00 (177.36); 36 head, 450 to 491 lbs., 175.00 to 187.00 (181.19); 9 head, 491 lbs., 185.00 unweaned; 51 head, 516 to 549 lbs., 173.00 to 185.00 (178.90); 3 head, 570 lbs., 170.00; 8 head, 586 lbs., 169.00 unweaned; 29 head, 603 to 619 lbs., 146.00 to 154.50 (152.82); 10 head, 646 lbs., 139.00 unweaned; 24 head, 723 to 746 lbs., 139.00 to 151.00 (148.44); 23 head, 770 lbs., 147.00; 34 head, 800 to 825 lbs., 136.00 to 147.50 (144.82); 122 head, 854 to 891 lbs., 140.10 to 145.60 (142.75); 21 head, 906 lbs., 132.75. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 320 lbs., 180.00; 1 head, 385 lbs., 176.00; 17 head, 568 to 598 lbs., 150.00 to 154.00 (152.15). Large frame 1, 5 head, 540 lbs., 135.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 310 to 335 lbs., 169.00 to 171.00 (169.96) unweaned; 33 head, 400 to 435 lbs., 156.50 to 158.50 (157.55); 29 head, 452 to 488 lbs., 150.00 to 159.00 (151.33); 7 head, 452 lbs., 155.00 unweaned; 47 head, 516 to 549 lbs., 138.00 to 153.00 (150.08); 8 head, 538 lbs., 146.00 unweaned; 10 head, 565 to 579 lbs., 137.50 to 141.00 (138.79); 10 head, 588 lbs., 134.00 unweaned; 26 head, 627 to 632 lbs., 135.25 to 138.00 (136.43); 29 head, 669 to 675 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (130.55); 8 head, 676 lbs., 123.50 fleshy; 71 head, 750 to 789 lbs., 127.00 to 134.25 (133.67); 5 head, 928 lbs., 112.25.
