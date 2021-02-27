Keoco Livestock Auction, Sigourney, Iowa, reported receipts of 979 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 22, compared to 455 head on Feb. 8, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Compared to the last report two weeks ago, the feeder steers were selling $5 to $8 higher, the feeder heifers weighing 300 to 500 pounds were too few two weeks ago for a trend and the 500 to 800 pounds were mostly steady. The trade was active with moderate demand for moderate offerings. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 66% steers and 34% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 78%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 325 to 343 lbs., 170.00 to 179.00 (175.00); 6 head, 365 to 392 lbs., 186.50 to 191.00 (187.21); 8 head, 410 to 441 lbs., 175.00 to 182.00 (177.30); 14 head, 452 to 495 lbs., 161.00 to 176.00 (168.08); 14 head, 512 to 520 lbs., 166.50 to 172.25 (168.34); 24 head, 563 to 591 lbs., 158.00 to 165.75 (161.92); 35 head, 610 to 644 lbs., 141.50 to 155.00 (150.97); 51 head, 658 to 691 lbs., 142.00 to 148.00 (144.87); 52 head, 710 to 741 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (137.33); 80 head, 751 to 788 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (135.84); 55 head, 829 to 843 lbs., 122.00 to 133.00 (129.58); 70 head, 838 lbs., 136.00 fancy; 26 head, 885 to 892 lbs., 124.00 to 126.25 (125.56); 105 head, 922 to 941 lbs., 125.25 to 127.75 (126.71).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 303 to 335 lbs., 151.00 to 152.00 (151.52); 10 head, 364 to 388 lbs., 149.00 to 155.00 (153.64); 15 head, 408 to 420 lbs., 141.00 to 151.00 (147.45); 12 head, 454 to 485 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (143.55); 13 head, 500 to 538 lbs., 133.00 to 140.00 (136.44); 30 head, 553 to 596 lbs., 131.00 to 141.00 (136.10); 37 head, 619 to 649 lbs., 120.00 to 133.00 (128.44); 55 head, 658 to 690 lbs., 122.00 to 129.00 (127.01); 21 head, 731 to 743 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (124.31); 64 head, 753 to 786 lbs., 117.50 to 127.00 (123.21); 20 head, 858 lbs., 123.50.
