Huss Livestock Market, Kearney, Nebraska, reported receipts of 1,435 head of cattle selling on July 1, compared to 2,327 head on June 17 and 2,087 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
The report included 1,252 head of feeder cattle and 183 head of slaughter cattle compared to June 17 when there were 1,939 head of feeder cattle, 368 head of slaughter cattle and 20 head of replacement cattle were sold. A year ago the total included, 1,738 head of feeder cattle and 349 head of slaughter cattle. Compared to the previous sale, the yearling steers were selling $3 to $4 higher and yearling heifers were selling $2 higher. There were not enough lighter calves for a market comparison. The demand was good from start to finish on the light summer run. Some of the yearlings came off summer grass and some out of backgrounding lots. The supply included 87% feeder cattle with 57% steers, 43% were heifers and 1% were bulls; and 13% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 88%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 286 lbs., 213.00; 40 head, 515 to 546 lbs., 167.00 to 168.50 (167.87); 29 head, 618 to 646 lbs., 149.00 to 153.75 (149.95); 41 head, 673 to 697 lbs., 148.00 to 148.50 (148.06); 21 head, 725 to 740 lbs., 143.00 to 148.25 (144.97); 35 head, 754 to 779 lbs., 139.00 to 142.00 (140.49); 75 head, 811 to 847 lbs., 130.75 to 139.25 (136.25); 68 head, 852 to 870 lbs., 131.25 to 136.35 (135.89); 239 head, 908 to 930 lbs., 125.50 to 133.35 (131.76). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 415 lbs., 155.00; 22 head, 537 lbs., 158.00. Large frame 1, 37 head, 1045 lbs., 109.00; 11 head, 1201 lbs., 102.75.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 15 head, 565 lbs., 146.00; 25 head, 642 lbs., 135.50; 11 head, 696 lbs., 127.00; 129 head, 706 to 744 lbs., 124.10 to 127.25 (125.24); 67 head, 780 to 783 lbs., 124.00 to 125.25 (124.82); 160 head, 807 to 840 lbs., 121.85 to 127.75 (123.67); 10 head, 851 lbs., 118.00; 9 head, 976 lbs., 107.10. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 19 head, 497 lbs., 143.00; 11 head, 500 to 542 lbs., 138.00 to 141.00 (139.42); 15 head, 659 lbs., 134.75 thin fleshed.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 595 lbs., 126.00.
