Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 5,437 head of feeder cattle selling on Nov. 9, compared to 2,910 head on Nov. 2 and 6,931 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves and yearling steers were steady to $5 higher and sharply higher on 400-pound weights steer calves, but there were too few comparisons from the previous week. The heifer calves and yearling heifers were steady. The demand was moderate to good and the supply was moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 58% steers, 36% was heifers and 6% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 45%.
