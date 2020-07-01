Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 10,786 head of feeder cattle selling June 29, compared to 5,711 head on June 22 and 5,985 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves were steady, the heifer calves were steady to $3 higher, the yearling steers were steady to $3 higher and yearling heifers were steady. The demand was moderate to good and the supply was heavy. A yearling special with loads of true yearling cattle, off the grass, in the offering. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 60% steers, 38% was heifers and 2% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 65%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 19 head, 376 to 388 lbs., 168.00 to 172.00 (170.29); 37 head, 407 to 448 lbs., 161.00 to 173.00 (170.33); 104 head, 455 to 497 lbs., 150.00 to 161.00 (155.81); 366 head, 504 to 544 lbs., 146.00 to 159.00 (152.11); 14 head, 516 to 529 lbs., 144.00 to 145.00 (144.35) unweaned; 262 head, 552 to 596 lbs., 141.00 to 154.50 (147.89); 36 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 142.00 to 145.00 (142.66) unweaned; 243 head, 601 to 648 lbs., 138.50 to 150.00 (143.27); 111 head, 605 to 613 lbs., 139.00 to 143.00 (142.03) unweaned; 399 head, 661 to 699 lbs., 134.00 to 145.25 (140.97); 210 head, 701 to 747 lbs., 130.00 to 145.00 (137.20); 17 head, 715 to 718 lbs., 123.00 to 127.00 (123.94) unweaned; 489 head, 754 to 787 lbs., 128.00 to 139.50 (134.07); 290 head, 809 to 849 lbs., 121.00 to 130.00 (126.36); 602 head, 866 to 899 lbs., 119.50 to 126.00 (122.95); 138 head, 930 to 941 lbs., 116.25 to 119.25 (117.75); 173 head, 950 to 984 lbs., 112.25 to 120.00 (113.57). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 20 head, 355 to 384 lbs., 147.50 to 160.00 (149.25); 58 head, 420 to 446 lbs., 144.00 to 157.00 (149.62); 107 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 139.00 to 156.00 (144.84); 47 head, 510 to 546 lbs., 137.00 to 148.00 (143.72); 22 head, 519 to 527 lbs., 142.00 to 145.00 (144.04) unweaned; 180 head, 553 to 597 lbs., 132.00 to 147.50 (141.32); 31 head, 578 to 584 lbs., 135.00 to 138.00 (136.27) unweaned; 130 head, 603 to 648 lbs., 137.00 to 144.00 (140.47); 64 head, 659 to 689 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (134.35); 8 head, 657 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 234 head, 705 to 749 lbs., 122.50 to 139.00 (131.97); 332 head, 755 to 796 lbs., 121.00 to 129.50 (126.30); 169 head, 802 to 843 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (122.98); 349 head, 850 to 896 lbs., 113.00 to 122.10 (119.51); 54 head, 945 to 948 lbs., 112.75 to 113.50 (113.26); 120 head, 975 lbs., 111.10 to 116.00 (113.96). Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 492 lbs., 140.00; 13 head, 515 lbs., 125.00; 70 head, 555 to 575 lbs., 120.00 to 139.00 (130.90); 8 head, 601 to 613 lbs., 121.00 to 129.00 (125.96); 55 head, 660 to 697 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (124.79). Large frame 1, 6 head, 637 lbs., 133.00; 11 head, 860 lbs., 121.50; 8 head, 1059 lbs., 101.00; 16 head, 1188 lbs., 94.50. Large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 520 lbs., 149.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 653 lbs., 127.00. Medium frame 2 to 3, 7 head, 517 lbs., 130.00 thin fleshed; 7 head, 620 to 633 lbs., 112.00 to 113.00 (112.43); 14 head, 640 lbs., 132.50 thin fleshed.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 19 head, 315 to 346 lbs., 137.00 to 148.00 (144.72); 12 head, 370 to 394 lbs., 138.00 to 140.00 (139.03); 79 head, 403 to 448 lbs.,137.00 to 147.00 (141.67); 177 head, 451 to 492 lbs., 131.00 to 141.50 (138.30); 224 head, 503 to 548 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (133.20); 87 head, 501 to 541 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (128.59) unweaned; 240 head, 555 to 598 lbs., 129.00 to 141.00 (133.59); 74 head, 556 to 562 lbs., 122.00 to 130.50 (129.70) unweaned; 266 head, 604 to 647 lbs., 122.50 to 135.00 (129.66); 390 head, 652 to 699 lbs., 118.50 to 130.00 (124.90); 27 head,664 lbs., 118.50 unweaned; 288 head, 702 to 742 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (121.26); 164 head, 750 to 796 lbs., 112.00 to 118.00 (116.81); 143 head, 805 to 821 lbs., 108.00 to 116.50 (114.66); 149 head, 850 to 875 lbs., 106.00 to 114.00 (113.17); 16 head, 959 lbs., 99.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 275 lbs., 132.50; 7 head, 305 lbs., 153.00 thin fleshed; 42 head, 363 to 395 lbs., 130.00 to 144.00 (135.50); 123 head, 418 to 449 lbs., 127.00 to 138.00 (132.63); 119 head, 451 to 497 lbs., 126.00 to 135.00 (129.11); 246 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 123.00 to 134.00 (128.55); 21 head, 544 lbs., 133.00 thin fleshed; 19 head, 513 to 543 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (123.68) unweaned; 54 head, 560 to 598 lbs., 121.00 to 131.00 (127.73); 33 head, 567 to 571 lbs., 117.00 to 122.00 (118.13) unweaned; 50 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 115.00 to 128.00 (122.87); 17 head, 606 to 639 lbs., 110.00 to 121.00 (117.64) unweaned; 152 head, 650 to 699 lbs., 111.00 to 125.00 (119.99); 152 head, 706 to 746 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (118.38); 26 head, 752 to 788 lbs., 108.00 to 112.50 (111.96); 25 head, 800 to 841 lbs., 101.00 to 110.00 (107.26). Medium and large frame 2, 17 head, 350 to 375 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (122.70); 54 head, 432 to 447 lbs., 118.00 to 120.00 (119.20); 17 head, 490 lbs., 122.00; 21 head, 503 to 547 lbs., 113.00 to 123.00 (120.32); 7 head, 615 lbs., 115.00. Large frame 1, 13 head, 540 lbs., 126.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 358 lbs., 130.00. Medium frame 2 to 3, 6 head, 440 lbs., 120.00 thin fleshed; 44 head, 562 lbs., 108.00 thin fleshed.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 281 lbs., 175.00; 10 head, 522 to 549 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (131.46); 9 head, 643 lbs., 124.00; 10 head, 683 to 690 lbs., 114.00 to 117.00 (115.19) unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 256 lbs., 150.00; 6 head, 369 lbs., 159.00; 27 head, 405 to 434 lbs., 133.00 to 140.00 (133.98); 40 head, 508 to 546 lbs., 124.00 to 129.00 (125.61); 8 head, 595 lbs., 129.00; 7 head, 581 lbs., 136.00 thin fleshed; 14 head, 650 lbs., 110.50 unweaned.
