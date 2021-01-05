Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 7,612 head of feeder cattle selling on Dec. 21, compared to 4,04 head on Dec. 14, according to the USDA to Missouri Department of Agriculture News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing under 700 pounds were steady with steers weighing over 700 pounds and heifers (all weights) were steady to $2 higher. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady compared to the previous week’s sale. The demand was moderate to good and the supply was heavy. The weather was much improved over the previous sale and that helped with gathering and transporting cattle to market. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 58% steers, 2% was dairy steers, 35% was heifers and 6% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 67%. The next regularly scheduled sale is Jan. 4, 2021.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 350 to 385 lbs., 172.50 to 185.00 (176.77); 35 head, 420 to 447 lbs., 170.00 to 184.00 (178.41); 27 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 162.50 to 172.50 (168.17); 59 head, 500 to 546 lbs., 155.00 to 172.00 (161.38); 21 head, 513 to 531 lbs., 156.00 to 161.00 (157.39) unweaned; 89 head, 560 to 598 lbs., 147.00 to 163.00 (155.59); 28 head, 555 to 597 lbs., 142.00 to 159.00 (145.60) unweaned; 169 head, 632 to 635 lbs., 150.00 to 150.75 (150.66) 291 head, 650 to 699 lbs., 134.00 to 149.00 (142.40); 7 head, 696 lbs., 132.00 unweaned; 151 head, 701 to 748 lbs., 132.00 to 150.00 (143.89); 174 head, 756 to 797 lbs., 135.00 to 143.00 (137.64); 364 head, 818 to 844 lbs., 132.25 to 138.00 (136.00); 688 head, 854 to 897 lbs., 133.00 to 138.75 (135.87); 371 head, 904 to 912 lbs., 130.25 to 134.50 (132.00); 52 head, 1022 lbs., 121.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 40 head, 350 to 389 lbs., 170.00 to 175.00 (172.50); 40 head, 415 to 447 lbs., 157.00 to 175.00 (165.57); 46 head, 454 to 498 lbs., 150.00 to 162.00 (157.79); 124 head, 506 to 546 lbs., 142.50 to 160.00 (155.50); 108 head, 550 to 592 lbs., 138.00 to 154.00 (145.06); 5 head, 578 lbs., 147.00 thin fleshed; 167 head, 606 to 643 lbs., 140.00 to 148.00 (141.55); 11 head, 606 lbs., 138.00 unweaned; 70 head, 654 to 698 lbs., 137.00 to 141.00 (138.23); 141 head, 700 to 749 lbs., 130.00 to 141.50 (137.71);m 19 head, 770 to 796 lbs., 128.00 to 133.00 (131.24); 191 head, 802 to 817 lbs., 125.00 to 135.75 (134.89); 59 head, 857 lbs., 133.85; 90 head, 922 to 927 lbs., 128.75 to 129.00 (128.87). Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 200 lbs., 175.00 thin fleshed; 8 head, 343 lbs., 160.00; 6 head, 303 lbs., 175.00 thin fleshed; 18 head, 385 lbs., 170.00 thin fleshed; 13 head, 480 lbs., 155.00 thin fleshed; 34 head, 505 to 547 lbs., 120.00 to 147.00 (137.17); 11 head,1023 lbs., 104.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 5 head, 821 lbs., 90.00. Large frame 1, 7 head, 492 lbs., 158.00; 12 head, 537 lbs., 152.00; 6 head, 608 lbs., 144.00; 10 head, 671 lbs., 137.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 444 lbs., 150.00; 4 head, 480 lbs., 140.00. Dairy steers, large frame 3, 6 head, 438 lbs., 73.00; 29 head, 566 lbs., 83.00; 67 head, 759 lbs., 92.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 240 lbs., 155.00; 17 head, 333 to 344 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (149.37); 19 head, 371 to 395 lbs., 140.00 to 152.00 (148.47); 37 head, 416 to 441 lbs., 139.00 to 148.00 (143.51); 109 head, 450 to 491 lbs., 135.00 to 151.00 (143.39); 83 head, 505 to 536 lbs., 133.00 to 140.00 (136.61); 18 head, 513 to 544 lbs., 120.00 to 131.00 (123.66) unweaned; 108 head, 550 to 580 lbs., 129.00 to 138.00 (133.82); 21 head, 555 to 592 lbs., 117.00 to 124.00 (123.31) unweaned; 92 head, 612 to 646 lbs., 126.00 to 134.50 (131.86); 8 head, 612 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 107 head, 668 to 693 lbs., 130.00 to 131.50 (131.20); 216 head, 703 to 747 lbs., 124.00 to 131.10 (129.39); 454 head, 800 to 836 lbs., 127.25 to 131.35 (129.09); 6 head, 885 lbs., 124.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 249 lbs., 157.50 thin fleshed; 16 head, 291 lbs., 142.50; 8 head, 290 lbs., 150.00 thin fleshed; 36 head, 312 to 349 lbs., 140.00 to 154.00 (149.11) thin fleshed; 52 head, 351 to 383 lbs., 131.00 to 140.00 (134.73); 4 head, 355 lbs., 147.00 thin fleshed; 77 head, 403 to 446 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (135.64); 17 head, 411 lbs., 142.00 thin fleshed; 110 head, 453 to 492 lbs., 131.00 to 139.00 (136.24); 7 head, 468 lbs., 143.00 thin fleshed; 5 head, 497 lbs., 117.50 unweaned; 100 head, 500 to 538 lbs., 120.00 to 136.00 (129.12); 16 head, 523 to 534 lbs., 121.00 to 124.00 (123.45) unweaned; 103 head, 553 to 597 lbs., 120.00 to 132.00 (125.36); 11 head, 562 to 595 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 131 head, 601 to 639 lbs., 122.00 to 130.50 (129.10); 21 head, 621 to 644 lbs., 108.00 to 114.00 (112.54) unweaned; 87 head, 657 to 699 lbs., 113.00 to 129.50 (123.00); 4 head, 657 lbs., 112.00 unweaned; 14 head, 708 to 740 lbs., 111.00 to 123.00 (117.79); 5 head, 752 lbs., 108.00. Medium and large frame 2, 11 head, 261 lbs.,131.00 thin fleshed; 13 head, 367 lbs., 125.00; 4 head, 425 lbs., 120.00; 7 head, 416 lbs., 125.00 thin fleshed; 25 head, 450 to 493 lbs., 127.50 to 131.00 (130.35) thin fleshed; 4 head, 516 lbs., 125.00; 6 head, 502 lbs., 125.00 thin fleshed; 22 head, 557 to 588 lbs., 108.00 to 124.00 (114.97); 9 head, 626 lbs., 115.00; 20 head, 689 to 692 lbs., 102.00 to 105.00 (102.60); 12 head, 717 to 747 lbs., 79.00 to 103.00 (90.75). Large frame 1, 9 head, 515 lbs., 126.00; 8 head, 638 to 648 lbs., 120.00 to 123.00 (121.89); 7 head, 1027 lbs., 90.00; 9 head, 1063 lbs., 83.00. Small frame 4, 9 head, 342 lbs., 77.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 331 to 333 lbs., 185.00 to 190.00 (186.88); 10 head, 379 lbs., 172.50; 12 head, 467 to 479 lbs., 150.00 to 167.50 (157.40); 15 head, 502 lbs., 154.00; 21 head, 550 to 585 lbs., 136.00 to 144.00 (140.55); 15 head, 646 lbs., 138.00; 21 head, 605 to 613 lbs., 134.00 to 135.00 (134.76) unweaned; 17 head, 699 lbs., 120.00; 10 head, 805 to 812 lbs., 100.00 to 101.00 (100.40). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 278 lbs., 167.50; 10 head, 279 lbs., 177.50 thin fleshed; 33 head, 371 to 391 lbs., 165.00 to 167.50 (165.77); 36 head, 402 to 441 lbs., 145.00 to 172.50 (158.18); 37 head, 453 to 499 lbs., 141.00 to 160.00 (153.21); 22 head, 501 to 507 lbs., 130.00 to 145.00 (136.09); 10 head, 516 lbs., 155.00 thin fleshed; 7 head, 560 lbs., 137.00; 13 head, 631 lbs., 137.00; 23 head, 604 to 640 lbs., 127.50 to 133.00 (130.41) unweaned; 7 head, 737 lbs., 115.00; 8 head, 826 lbs., 93.00; 4 head, 861 lbs., 86.00. Medium and large frame 2, 11 head, 347 lbs., 157.00; 12 head, 435 lbs., 135.00; 9 head, 589 lbs., 117.50; 6 head, 635 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 6 head, 735 lbs., 100.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.