Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 5,711 head of feeder cattle selling on June 22, compared to 6,100 head on June 15 and 10,718 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves and yearling heifers were selling $2 to $5 lower and the yearlings steers were steady. The demand and supply was moderate. The USDA Cattle On Feed Report showed 100% On Feed, 99% Placements and 72% Marketed. A backlog of heavy slaughter cattle in the feed yards, leaves little room for new arrivals. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 59% steers, 0% was dairy steers 37% was heifers and 4% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 49%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight,
11 head, 393 lbs., 160.00; 72 head, 417 to 448 lbs., 155.50 to 164.00 (159.03); 143 head, 450 to 493 lbs., 148.00 to 157.00 (152.74); 185 head, 500 to 539 lbs., 149.50 to 155.00 (152.61); 44 head, 518 to 539 lbs., 142.00 to 155.00 (151.96) unweaned; 145 head, 550 to 594 lbs., 143.00 to 153.00 (147.01); 60 head, 557 to 597 lbs., 137.00 to 147.00 (144.46) unweaned; 303 head, 600 to 646 lbs., 138.00 to 147.00 (143.78); 77 head, 603 to 645 lbs., 134.00 to 143.00 (139.94) unweaned; 108 head, 657 to 685 lbs., 136.00 to 142.00 138.94; 38 head, 655 to 693 lbs., 128.00 to 133.00 (130.66) unweaned; 173 head, 704 to 742 lbs., 130.00 to 142.50 (138.34); 149 head, 773 to 789 lbs., 124.50 to 129.75 (126.60); 53 head, 823 to 827 lbs., 122.75 to 125.00 (122.92); 139 head, 862 to 888 lbs., 121.00 to 126.25 (123.39); 7 head, 938 lbs., 119.00; 28 head, 966 to 988 lbs., 112.00 to 114.50 (112.79). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 14 head, 318 to 346 lbs., 162.00 to 185.00 (171.64); 14 head, 370 to 389 lbs., 154.00 to 162.00 (157.38); 92 head, 404 to 448 lbs., 142.00 to 160.00 (151.77); 53 head, 456 to 499 lbs., 146.00 to 157.00 (152.23); 20 head, 479 lbs., 143.50 unweaned; 75 head, 508 to 548 lbs., 141.00 to 154.00 (147.46); 10 head, 515 lbs., 160.00 thin fleshed; 51 head, 501 to 530 lbs., 137.00 to 148.00 (146.15) unweaned; 71 head, 558 to 597 lbs., 139.00 to 149.00 (143.65); 7 head, 560 lbs., 138.00 unweaned; 58 head, 608 to 645 lbs., 137.00 to 144.00 (141.07); 129 head, 657 to 696 lbs., 126.00 to 140.00 (134.09); 12 head, 653 to 680 lbs., 127.00 to 129.00 (127.65) unweaned; 70 head, 703 to 743 lbs., 121.00 to 131.00 (125.18); 71 head, 772 to 799 lbs., 118.00 to 124.00 (123.59); 52 head, 820 to 842 lbs., 119.00 to 126.50 (121.48); 61 head, 850 to 881 lbs., 114.00 to 124.00 (122.08); 21 head, 910 lbs., 112.00; 7 head, 962 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 2, 11 head, 337 to 343 lbs., 140.00 to 152.00 (144.41); 13 head, 423 to 437 lbs., 142.00 to 144.00 (143.09); 9 head, 488 lbs., 142.00; 11 head, 511 to 523 lbs., 133.00 to 142.00 (135.41); 18 head, 560 to 580 lbs., 125.00 to 141.00 (131.09); 14 head, 670 lbs., 122.00; 8 head, 750 to 775 lbs., 110.00 to 114.00 (111.97). Large frame 1, 16 head, 640 to 649 lbs., 133.00 to 136.00 (134.70). Medium frame 1, 12 head, 617 lbs., 126.00. Medium frame 2, 8 head, 371 lbs., 145.00; 10 head, 427 lbs., 142.00; 9 head, 470 lbs., 140.00; 10 head, 600 lbs., 131.00. Dairy steers, large frame 3, 16 head, 610 lbs., 60.00; 4 head, 791 lbs., 51.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 300 lbs., 145.00; 19 head, 387 to 393 lbs., 142.00 to 146.00 (144.54); 54 head, 407 to 445 lbs., 133.00 to 143.00 (138.62); 77 head, 450 to 487 lbs., 132.00 to 140.00 (134.48); 130 head, 502 to 544 lbs., 128.00 to 135.00 (132.27); 43 head, 513 to 533 lbs., 128.00 to 132.00 (129.11) unweaned; 185 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 127.00 to 138.00 (130.57); 28 head, 557 to 596 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (124.73) unweaned; 49 head, 606 to 646 lb.s, 120.00 to 131.00 (124.83); 52 head, 614 to 642 lbs., 118.00 to 125.00 (122.43) unweaned; 92 head, 656 to 689 lbs., 120.00 to 131.00 (127.43); 63 head, 712 to 745 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (122.86); 70 head, 771 to 799 lbs., 112.50 to 117.00 (113.36); 5 head, 785 lbs., 121.00 replacement; 54 head, 810 to 845 lbs., 110.00 to 112.50 (112.28); 24 head, 866 to 878 lbs., 106.00 to 108.50 (107.46); 8 head, 904 lbs., 108.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 334 lbs., 143.00; 52 head, 355 to 391 lbs., 130.00 to 141.00 (135.60); 80 head, 400 to 446 lbs., 129.00 to 142.00 (134.76); 56 head, 458 to 488 lbs., 127.00 to 135.00 (130.79); 22 head, 455 to 499 lbs., 123.00 to 127.00 (124.72) unweaned; 94 head, 501 to 548 lbs., 122.00 to 135.00 (130.56); 13 head, 515 to 532 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (124.10) unweaned; 36 head, 556 to 585 lbs., 123.00 to 132.00 (127.07); 43 head, 551 to 577 lbs., 115.00 to 123.00 (119.03) unweaned; 89 head, 602 to 643 lbs., 115.00 to 129.00 (125.22); 8 head, 646 lbs., 112.00 unweaned; 23 head, 686 to 691 lbs., 116.00 to 124.00 (119.48); 29 head, 702 to 732 lbs., 101.00 to 119.00 (114.73); 40 head, 760 to 782 lbs., 105.00 to 114.00 (112.68); 7 head, 859 lbs., 100.00; 5 head, 900 lbs., 103.00. Medium and large frame 2, 19 head, 351 to 396 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (132.49); 6 head, 414 lbs., 135.00; 13 head, 512 to 515 lbs., 124.00 to 129.00 (127.47); 15 head, 575 to 599 lbs., 116.00 to 119.00 (117.32); 16 head, 646 lbs., 116.00; 10 head, 657 lbs., 109.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 413 lbs., 125.00. Medium frame 2, 12 head, 425 lbs., 138.00; 5 head, 461 lbs., 121.00; 18 head, 500 to 525 lbs., 117.00 to 124.00 (119.80); 5 head, 559 lbs., 124.00. Medium frame 2 to 3, 9 head, 343 lbs., 124.00; 12 head, 437 lbs., 119.00. Medium frame 3, 7 head, 708 lbs., 105.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 485 lbs., 142.00; 5 head, 511 lbs., 140.00; 9 head, 575 lbs., 131.00; 7 head, 667 lbs., 120.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 443 lbs., 143.00; 23 head, 450 to 491 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (137.77); 30 head, 508 to 549 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (136.88); 19 head, 565 to 582 lbs., 124.00 to 131.00 (125.86); 13 head, 608 to 638 lbs., 123.00 to 128.00 (126.34); 5 head, 685 lbs., 110.00; 11 head, 651 to 693 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (113.11) unweaned; 8 head, 748 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 282 lbs., 152.00; 4 head, 476 lbs., 136.00; 8 head, 586 lbs., 123.00. Medium frame 2 to 3, 8 head, 468 lbs., 138.00.
