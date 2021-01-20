Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 7,392 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 11, compared to 11,730 head on Jan. 4 and 6,263 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steers and heifers were steady to $2 lower, except those under 500 pounds were steady to firm. The supply and demand was moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 57% steers, 41% was heifers and 3% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 53%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 26 head, 300 to 340 lbs., 185.00 to 200.00 (191.93); 20 head, 350 to 391 lbs., 182.00 to 188.00 (186.08); 160 head, 409 to 448 lbs., 170.00 to 186.00 (178.48); 109 head, 451 to 490 lbs., 170.00 to 180.00 (173.41); 199 head, 504 to 541 lbs., 158.00 to 172.00 (163.66); 6 head, 512 lbs., 177.00 thin fleshed; 147 head, 551 to 579 lbs., 153.00 to 162.00 (157.45); 289 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 140.00 to 149.00 (144.40); 325 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 140.00 to 149.00 (142.07); 369 head, 700 to 741 lbs., 133.00 to 140.00 (136.25); 197 head, 755 to 799 lbs., 132.00 to 134.85 (134.64); 57 head, 812 to 820 lbs., 131.00; 33 head, 870 to 898 lbs., 130.00 to 134.50 (132.31); 18 head, 908 lbs., 131.50,
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 23 head, 321 to 338 lbs., 150.00 to 152.00 (150.51); 120 head, 400 to 446 lbs., 140.00 to 152.00 (145.81); 196 head, 453 to 498 lbs., 139.00 to 150.00 (143.25); 327 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 127.00 to 140.00 (133.39); 287 head, 555 to 599 lbs., 126.00 to 140.00 (130.16); 274 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 125.00 to 138.00 (128.93); 82 head, 650 to 664 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (126.68); 354 head, 704 to 747 lbs., 122.00 to 127.00 (125.19); 7 head, 767 lbs., 122.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 15 head, 450 to 476 lbs., 157.00 to 158.00 (157.61); 12 head, 579 lbs., 146.00.
