Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 13,551 head of feeder cattle selling on March 1, compared to 6,150 head on Feb. 22 and 3,310 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing under 600 pounds were steady with weights over 600 pounds steady to $2 lower. The feeder heifers weighing under 550 pounds were steady to $4 lower, while weights over 550 pounds were steady to $3 higher The supply was heavy with good demand. A large crowd was on hand. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with about 57% steers, 42% was heifers and 2% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 51%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.