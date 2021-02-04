Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 5,928 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 25, compared to 7,124 head on Jan. 18 and 5,007 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing under 600 pounds were traded steady and those over 600 pounds were steady to $2 higher. The heifers were trading steady. The supply was moderate with good buyer attendance. Due to heavy thunderstorms and very muddy conditions, some producers were unable to move livestock. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 60% steers, 38% was heifers and 2% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 56%.
