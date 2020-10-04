Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 6,125 head of feeder cattle selling on Sept. 28, compared to 5,679 head on Sept. 21 and 5,254 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing under 750 pounds were selling $3 to $6 lower, the heifers weighing under 700 pounds were selling $4 to $7 lower and the steers weighing over 750 pounds and heifers weighing over 700 pounds were steady. The demand and supply was moderate. The USDA Cattle On Feed report was bearish with 104% On Feed, 109% Placements and 97% Marketed. A thunderstorm moved through the trade area, but many reporting only a few tenths of rain. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 43% steers, 51% was heifers and 6% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 50%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.