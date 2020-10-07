Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 5,082 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 5, compared to 6,125 head on Sept. 28 and 3,529 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves were steady to $4 higher and yearlings were unevenly steady. The heifers were weak to $5 lower with a few lightweight heifers trading as much as $9 lower. The supply and demand was moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 63% steers, 33% was heifers and 4% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 59%.
