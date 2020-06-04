Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 10,295 head of feeder cattle selling on June 1, compared to 1,750 head on May 20 and 6,909 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
No sale was conducted on Memorial Day so a comparison is from wo weeks ago, steers weighing under 500 pounds and heifers weighing under 550 pounds were steady to $5 higher and steers weighing over 500 pounds were steady to $2 higher and heifers weighing over 550 pounds were steady to $3 higher. The demand was moderate to good and the supply was heavy. The hay harvest has started but the crop is still too wet for many producers to get into their fields. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 60% steers, 0% was dairy steers, 35% was heifers and 5% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 50%.
