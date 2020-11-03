Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 2,741 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 26, compared to 4,826 head on Oct. 19 and 6,108 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves were selling $2 to $5 lower with yearlings steady to $5 lower. The demand was moderate to light and the supply was light. The USDA Cattle On Feed report showed 104% On Feed, 106% Placements and 106% Marketed. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 57% steers, 34% was heifers and 9% was bull. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 47%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.