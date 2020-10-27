Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 4,826 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 19, compared to 5,433 head on Oct. 12 and 5,659 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves were selling $7 to $12 lower and the yearlings were selling $3 to $8 lower. The demand was moderate to light and the supply was moderate. The bulk of the calves were unweaned with a few weaned vaccinated calves in the mix. The Live Cattle and Feeder Cattle futures closed were sharply down. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 52% steers, 0% was dairy steers, 39% was heifers and 9% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 50%.
