Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 11,387 head of feeder cattle selling on March 8, compared to 13,551 head on March 1 and 5,627 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the March 1 sale, the feeder steers and heifers were steady with active bidding. The supply was heavy with good demand. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 54% steers, 0% was dairy steers, 43% was heifers and 3% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 45%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 298 lbs., 210.00; 97 head, 305 to 342 lbs., 191.00 to 217.00 (204.21); 90 head, 362 to 395 lbs., 190.00 to 205.00 (197.71); 196 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 177.00 to 197.50 (184.71); 391 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 173.00 to 190.00 (180.19); 34 head, 492 lbs., 194.00 thin fleshed; 319 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 162.00 to 184.00 (169.87); 39 head, 538 lbs., 184.00 thin fleshed; 444 head, 550 to 596 lbs., 159.00 to 174.00 (164.18); 147 head, 569 to 570 lbs., 174.50 to 176.75 (175.76) fancy; 523 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 141.00 to 160.00 (151.96); 11 head, 612 lbs., 162.00 thin fleshed; 168 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 141.00 to 155.00 (148.59); 463 head, 700 to 740 lbs., 134.00 to 144.00 (138.63); 386 head, 751 to 792 lbs., 134.00 to 138.25 (135.57); 304 head, 805 to 848 lbs., 127.00 to 138.00 (132.10); 224 head, 851 to 893 lbs., 126.50 to 134.25 (130.26); 48 head, 907 to 941 lbs., 123.50 to 126.00 (124.38); 131 head, 950 to 996 lbs., 121.00 to 125.00 (123.29); 27 head, 1025 to 1046 lbs., 118.00 to 120.00 (118.73).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 81 head, 310 to 346 lbs., 150.00 to 159.00 (155.65); 118 head, 350 to 396 lbs., 150.00 to 163.00 (156.86); 125 head, 401 to 445 lbs., 150.00 to 157.00 (151.72); 64 head, 453 to 499 lbs., 150.00 to 157.00 (153.57); 501 head, 501 to 548 lbs., 136.00 to 152.00 (143.70); 97 head, 523 to 539 lbs., 156.50 to 161.25 (159.08) fancy; 14 head, 543 lbs., 156.00 thin fleshed; 547 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 132.00 to 150.00 (142.83); 65 head, 556 to 567 lbs., 151.00 to 156.00 (153.72) fancy; 316 head, 602 to 648 lbs., 124.50 to 140.00 (132.81); 344 head, 651 to 694 lbs., 125.00 to 136.00 (130.17); 317 head, 700 to 749 lbs., 124.00 to 130.00 (127.73); 248 head, 752 to 790 lbs., 124.85 to 128.00 (125.89); 85 head, 813 to 832 lbs., 121.00 to 124.25 (123.29); 124 head, 863 to 887 lbs., 120.50 to 124.50 (122.06); 6 head, 909 lbs., 113.00; 15 head, 1012 lbs., 106.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 44 head, 417 lbs., 165.00; 12 head, 467 lbs., 161.00; 53 head, 503 to 544 lbs., 152.00 to 162.00 (154.95); 43 head, 601 to 635 lbs., 134.00 to 146.00 (140.80); 25 head, 659 to 694 lbs., 128.00 to 130.00 (128.63); 4 head, 713 lbs., 124.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.