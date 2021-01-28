Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 7,124 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 18, compared to 7,392 head on Jan. 11 and 6,469 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steers were steady to $3 lower. The heifers also traded steady to $3 lower. The supply was moderate with good demand. There was good buyer attendance. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 54% steers, 43% was heifers and 3% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 52%.
