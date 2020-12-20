Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 4,044 head of feeder cattle selling on Dec. 14, compared to 10,277 head on Dec. 7 and 3,055 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing under 650 pounds were steady to $5 higher and those over 650 pounds were steady, the heifer calves weighing under 600 pounds were steady to firm and those over 600 pounds were steady. The demand was moderate to good and the supply was moderate. The snow south of Joplin Regional Stockyards did curtail the receipts. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 56% steers, 39% was heifers and 6% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 44%. The last sale for 2020 will be Dec. 21 and all classes of cattle will be sold.
