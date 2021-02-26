Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 6,150 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 22, compared to 2,928 head on Feb. 8 and 8,701 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the sale two weeks ago, (as there was no sale the previous week due to heavy snow and sub to zero temperatures), steers weighing under 600 pounds were trading $9 to $15 higher, with steers weighing over 600 pounds trading $3 to $4 higher. The demand was very good for large lots of quality cattle. A lot of 96 head of 512-pound steers traded at $192.00. The heifers weighing under 600 pounds were trading $5 to $12 higher, with weights over 600 pounds trading up to $3 higher. There were not enough bulls to establish a trend. The supply was moderate with demand good to very good. The bidding was active with a good crowd on hand. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 67% steers, 33% was heifers and 0% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 63%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 41 head, 351 to 382 lbs., 190.00 to 203.00 (198.59); 114 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 180.00 to 199.00 (191.29); 100 head, 456 to 495 lbs., 175.00 to 190.00 (184.01); 252 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 165.00 to 188.00 (179.06); 5 head, 502 lbs., 164.00 fleshy; 167 head, 512 to 539 lbs., 190.00 to 192.00 (191.49) thin fleshed; 268 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 159.00 to 171.00 (164.41); 54 head, 572 lbs., 174.00 fancy; 255 head, 600 to 644 lbs., 142.00 to 157.00 (151.57); 715 head, 653 to 698 lbs., 140.50 to 153.75 (144.21); 327 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 134.00 to 144.00 (139.80); 284 head, 762 to 781 lbs., 134.00 to 137.50 (135.88); 315 head, 800 to 848 lbs., 129.00 to 140.50 (133.42); 135 head, 852 to 888 lbs., 129.00 to 133.75 (132.58); 24 head, 950 lbs., 127.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 328 to 348 lbs., 150.00 to 168.00 (160.20); 63 head, 358 to 397 lbs., 150.00 to 169.00 (159.48); 55 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 150.00 to 162.00 (156.29); 49 head, 453 to 498 lbs., 150.00 to 166.00 (155.59); 16 head, 479 lbs., 167.00 thin fleshed; 281 head, 501 to 548 lbs., 139.00 to 156.50 (148.34); 197 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 131.00 to 147.00 (139.72); 55 head 583 lbs., 148.25 fancy; 353 head, 601 to 646 lbs., 125.00 to 138.00 (131.01); 162 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (129.37); 168 head, 711 to 747 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (128.78); 120 head, 775 to 782 lbs., 124.00 to 129.25 (127.76); 15 head, 816 lbs., 126.50; 20 head, 850 lbs., 126.75.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 551 lbs., 147.00.
