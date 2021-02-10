Joplin Regional Stockyards, Cartage, Missouri, reported receipts of 2,928 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 8, compared to 4,016 head on Feb. 1 and 4,817 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous sale, the steers and heifers weighing under 700 pounds were trading $2 to $5 lower and those over 700 pounds were steady. Icy drizzle contributed to a light supply. The demand was moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 59% steers, 38% was heifers and 4% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 48%.
