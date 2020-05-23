Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 5,499 head of feeder cattle selling on May 18, compared to 4,444 head on May 11 and 6,137 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves and yearlings were steady. The demand was moderate to good. The supply was moderate. There were several unweaned calves in the offering along with weaned calves and yearlings. The live cattle and feeder cattle futures closed in the green with good gains and the DJIA was trading sharply higher. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 60% steers, 36% was heifers and 4% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 46%. The Joplin Regional Stockyards will be closed May 25 in observance of Memorial Day.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 307 to 323 lbs., 177.50 to 187.50 (182.85); 38 head, 354 to 393 lbs., 170.00 to 180.00 (176.26); 100 head, 408 to 446 lbs., 160.00 to 171.00 (167.03); 111 head, 452 to 499 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (165.77); 65 head, 467 to 494 lbs., 153.00 to 162.00 (159.98) unweaned; 119 head, 501 to 549 lbs.,156.00 to 165.00 (160.19); 74 head, 510 to 543 lbs., 152.00 to 162.00 (155.95) unweaned; 125 head, 551 to 599 lbs., 148.00 to 159.00 (154.39); 90 head, 561 to 599 lbs., 148.00 to 159.00 (154.39); 105 head, 606 to 648 lbs., 142.00 to 151.00 (146.96); 66 head, 615 to 635 lbs., 138.50 to 144.00 (139.56) unweaned; 214 head, 650 to 691 lbs., 142.00 to 154.50 (148.65); 22 head, 701 to 749 lbs., 128.00 to 143.00 (134.23); 81 head, 779 to 797 lbs., 125.00 to 135.50 (133.74); 93 head, 801 to 840 lbs., 128.25 to 131.50 (130.00); 116 head, 965 to 879 lbs., 116.00 to 121.50 (117.73); 10 head, 981 lbs., 108.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 14 head, 326 to 341 lbs., 170.00 to 177.00 (172.43); 18 head, 378 to 397 lbs., 164.00 to 167.50 (165.24);6 head, 351 to 373 lbs., 162.00 to 175.00 (168.30) thin fleshed; 119 head, 403 to 447 lbs., 152.00 to 165.00 (160.77); 22 head, 417 lbs., unweaned; 89 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 146.00 to 160.00 (153.79); 5 head, 490 lbs., 166.00 thin fleshed; 118 head, 500 to 543 lbs., 147.50 to 157.00 (153.53); 135 head, 555 to 597 lbs., 137.00 to 155.00 (146.94); 155 head, 603 to 635 lbs., 136.00 to 145.00 (141.85); 133 head, 652 to 695 lbs., 132.00 to 141.00 (135.40); 119 head, 704 to 745 lbs., 124.00 to 133.00 (129.32); 312 head, 763 to 799 lbs., 121.00 to 131.50 (125.35); 79 head, 802 to 836 lbs., 122.00 to 124.50 (123.53). Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 365 lbs., 142.00; 7 head, 443 lbs., 147.50; 5 head, 654 lbs., 133.00; 11 head, 811 lbs., 115.00. Large frame 1, 8 head, 511 to 515 lbs., 142.00 to 150.00 (147.01). Medium frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 530 lbs., 145.00. Medium frame 2, 9 head, 434 lbs., 150.00; 8 head, 586 lbs., 133.00. Medium frame 2 to 3, 5 head, 709 lbs., 105.00; 21 head, 780 lbs., 113.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 23 head, 323 to 341 lbs., 141.00 to 150.00 (148.13); 25 head, 369 to 395 lbs., 142.00 to 150.00 (145.64); 163 head, 402 to 445 lbs., 136.00 to 151.00 (143.57); 67 head, 455 to 496 lbs., 134.00 to 146.00 (139.99); 28 head, 456 to 498 lbs., 131.00 to 138.00 (133.71) unweaned; 120 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 132.00 to 142.00 (138.77); 68 head, 502 to 547 lbs., 127.00 to 139.00 (132.38) unweaned; 104 head, 558 to 597 lbs., 130.00 to 139.00 (135.68); 25 head, 571 to 597 lbs., 123.00 to 125.00 (123.74) unweaned; 26 head, 627 to 639 lbs., 125.00 to 137.00 (132.36); 73 head, 653 to 690 lbs., 124.00 to 130.00 (125.58); 9 head, 658 lbs., 115.00 fleshy; 21 head, 666 lbs., 121.00 unweaned; 70 head, 701 to 735 lbs., 118.00 to 123.00 (121.65); 64 head, 761 to 798 lbs., 108.00 to 120.00 (115.87); 13 head, 838 lbs., 122.00 replacement; 30 head, 861 to 878 lbs., 104.00 to 115.00 (108.86); 7 head, 925 lbs., 112.00 replacement; 6 head, 987 lbs., 88.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 291 lbs., 142.00; 7 head, 295 lbs., 145.00 thin fleshed; 15 head, 315 to 323 lbs., 143.00 to 147.00 (145.69); 70 head, 352 to 394 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (139.68); 88 head, 407 to 448 lbs., 125.00 to 145.00 (137.47); 54 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 129.00 to 142.00 (133.03); 4 head, 480 lbs., 136.00 thin fleshed; 27 head, 450 to 486 lbs., 127.00 to 131.00 (128.12) unweaned; 89 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 125.00 to 136.00 (131.91); 49 head, 552 to 587 lbs., 124.00 to 129.00 (127.01); 4 head, 561 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 64 head, 602 to 646 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (123.72); 28 head, 665 to 696 lbs., 117.00 to 120.00 (117.44); 103 head, 706 to 740 lbs., 112.00 to 117.00 (112.74); 94 head, 758 to 781 lbs., 107.00 to 117.00 (114.05); 13 head, 873 to 881 lbs., 85.00 to 90.00 (88.09); 8 head, 922 to 932 lbs., 88.00 to 91.00 (89.49); 8 head, 973 lbs., 81.00. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 478 lbs., 127.00; 12 head, 505 to 517 lbs., 120.00 to 123.00 (120.74); 18 head, 552 lbs., 122.00. Large frame 1, 4 head, 325 lbs., 147.00; 10 head, 438 lbs., 135.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 649 lbs., 110.00. Medium frame 2, 4 head, 300 lbs., 130.00; 5 head, 448 lbs.,120.00; 4 head, 593 lbs., 110.00. Medium frame 3, 4 head, 492 lbs., 70.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 355 lbs., 170.00 thin fleshed; 15 head, 420 to 440 lbs., 155.00 to 163.00 (160.12); 11 head, 480 to 495 lbs., 145.00 to 146.00 (145.46); 13 head, 488 lbs., 158.00 thin fleshed; 13 head, 515 to 549 lbs., 142.00 to 148.00 (144.46); 7 head, 574 lbs., 142.00; 5 head, 600 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 5 head, 674 lbs., 122.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 271 lbs., 150.00 thin fleshed; 16 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 155.00 to 165.00 (160.41); 9 head, 387 lbs., 166.00 thin fleshed; 19 head, 423 lbs., 150.00; 10 head, 454 lbs., 142.00; 29 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 134.00 to 148.00 (142.16); 5 head, 538 lbs., 151.00 thin fleshed; 7 head, 589 lbs., 127.00; 8 head, 556 lbs., 137.50 thin fleshed; 5 head, 621 lbs., 132.00 unweaned. Medium frame 2, 5 head, 315 lbs., 152.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.