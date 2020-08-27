Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 5,446 head of feeder cattle selling on Aug. 24, compared to 4,369 head on Aug. 17 and 3,833 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, steer and heifer calves were selling $2 to $5 lower, with a few steady and yearlings were steady to $2 lower. The demand and supply was moderate. The USDA Cattle On Feed report showed 102% On Feed, 111% Placements and 99% Marketed. The placements numbers were much larger than early estimates. The Live Cattle and Feeder Cattle futures closed with double and triple digits losses. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 51% steers, 42% was heifers and 7% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 58%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 303 to 330 lbs., 190.00 to 200.00 (194.79); 22 head, 395 to 398 lbs., 169.00 to 170.00 (169.50); 6 head, 426 lbs., 162.00; 27 head, 419 to 443 lbs., 157.00 to 167.00 (162.00) unweaned; 41 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 157.00 to 164.00 (159.43); 9 head, 469 to 470 lbs., 154.00 to 161.00 (157.11) unweaned; 33 head, 512 to 542 lbs., 153.00 to 160.00 (154.38); 19 head, 519 to 541 lbs., 140.00 to 152.00 (145.95) unweaned; 73 head, 559 to 592 lbs., 149.00 to 159.00 (153.61); 12 head, 573 lbs., 161.00 thin fleshed; 64 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (146.67) unweaned; 248 head, 601 to 644 lbs., 146.00 to 160.00 (152.33); 4 head, 631 lbs., 138.00 unweaned; 293 head, 652 to 698 lbs., 144.00 to 154.00 (150.06); 114 head, 707 to 737 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (146.95); 7 head, 705 to 707 lbs., 133.00 unweaned; 48 head, 757 to 795 lbs., 133.00 to 141.50 (137.29); 115 head, 800 to 845 lbs., 131.00 to 142.00 (136.67); 99 head, 852 to 891 lbs., 131.00 to 142.50 (138.29). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 335 lbs., 167.00; 13 head, 357 to 365 lbs., 170.00 to 176.00 (174.13); 55 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 147.50 to 167.00 (155.20); 72 head, 452 to 493 lbs., 150.00 to 158.00 (153.55); 6 head, 465 lbs., 150.00 unweaned; 49 head, 505 to 531 lbs., 142.00 to 157.00 (149.41); 15 head, 510 to 534 lbs., 147.00 to 150.00 (148.37) unweaned; 115 head, 558 to 584 lbs.,139.00 to 150.00 (145.42); 20 head, 569 lbs., 146.00 unweaned; 44 head, 613 to 649 lbs., 138.00 to 151.00 (145.63); 38 head, 652 to 693 lbs., 134.50 to 145.00 (138.06); 10 head, 653 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 45 head, 705 to 749 lbs., 136.00 to 142.00 (139.78); 8 head, 723 lbs., 137.00 unweaned; 163 head, 778 to 793 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (132.86); 14 head, 813 to 839 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (131.09); 180 head, 865 lbs., 135.00. Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 320 lbs., 155.00 thin fleshed; 5 head, 430 lbs., 145.00; 17 head, 495 lbs., 141.00 unweaned; 9 head, 521 to 537 lbs., 140.00 to 153.00 (147.32); 15 head, 551 lbs., 138.00; 24 head, 607 to 644 lbs., 135.00 to 136.00 (135.79); 9 head, 690 to 697 lbs., 130.00; 9 head, 705 to 714 lbs., 121.00 to 126.00 (123.21). Large frame 3, 7 head, 1057 lbs., 80.00. Medium frame 1, 6 head,625 lbs., 132.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 53 head, 812 lbs., 125.25. Medium frame 2, 6 head, 428 lbs., 135.00; 33 head, 843 lbs., 114.50; 55 head, 931 lbs., 110.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 333 lbs., 150.00; 27 head, 358 to 399 lbs., 145.00 to 149.00 (146.72); 51 head, 411 to 443 lbs., 141.00 to 153.00 (148.70); 79 head, 470 to 498 lbs., 143.00 to 147.00 (144.79); 19 head, 451 to 498 lbs., 133.00 to 144.00 (140.18) unweaned; 13 head, 508 to 546 lbs., 138.00 to 149.00 (145.44); 7 head, 508 to 518 lbs., 135.00 to 138.00 (136.30) unweaned; 87 head, 551 to 598 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (138.77); 10 head, 566 to 588 lbs., 127.00 to 130.00 (128.23) unweaned; 300 head, 612 to 643 lbs., 135.00 to 151.00 (145.39); 24 head, 606 to 640 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (127.78) unweaned; 204 head, 650 to 699 lbs., 129.00 to 146.00 (137.51); 66 head, 720 to 746 lbs., 132.00 to 134.50 (133.63); 100 head, 758 to 798 lbs., 127.00 to 131.00 (130.05); 29 head, 804 to 846 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (121.39); 10 head, 851 lbs., 121.00; 6 head, 952 lbs., 101.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 326 lbs., 148.00; 11 head, 342 lbs.,153.00 thin fleshed; 35 head, 353 to 398 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (144.29); 6 head, 367 lbs., 148.00 thin fleshed; 45 head, 406 to 446 lbs., 135.00 to 142.00 (140.58); 5 head, 412 lbs., 153.00 thin fleshed; 110 head, 457 to 497 lbs.,132.00 to 145.00 (142.03); 6 head, 479 lbs., 147.00 thin fleshed; 66 head, 491 to 495 lbs., 128.00 to 137.00 (135.84) unweaned; 113 head, 508 to 547 lbs., 127.00 to 146.00 (136.65); 4 head, 500 lbs., 127.00 unweaned; 108 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 126.00 to 141.00 (135.29); 11 head, 580 lbs., 137.00 thin fleshed; 29 head, 550 lbs., 132.00 unweaned; 49 head, 601 to 647 lbs., 127.00 to 131.00 (129.28); 21 head, 632 lbs., 128.00 unweaned; 34 head, 653 to 667 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (127.57); 76 head, 701 to 735 lbs., 122.00 to 130.00 (129.16); 8 head, 838 lbs., 119.00; 4 head, 851 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 325 lbs., 135.00; 4 head, 385 lbs., 137.00; 10 head, 418 to 434 lbs., 127.00 to 135.00 (130.13); 6 head, 528 lbs., 133.00; 6 head, 634 lbs., 116.00; 8 head, 702 lbs., 110.00; 6 head, 797 lbs., 103.00. Large frame 1, 6 head, 512 lbs., 128.00 unweaned; 5 head, 722 lbs., 129.00; 5 head, 837 lbs., 112.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 782 lbs., 107.00. Large frame 2, 6 head, 480 lbs., 127.00 thin fleshed. Medium frame 1 to 2, 14 head, 569 lbs., 136.50; 27 head, 622 lbs., 127.00. Medium frame 2, 14 head, 492 lbs., 129.00 thin fleshed; 6 head, 526 lbs., 126.00. Medium frame 2 to 3, 17 head, 357 lbs., 122.00. Medium frame 3, 5 head, 584 lbs., 110.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 285 to 296 lbs., 195.00 to 207.00 (201.66); 5 head, 322 to 326 lbs., 190.00; 7 head, 381 to 391 lbs.,160.00 to 182.00 (172.43); 9 head, 635 to 641 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (131.99) unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 235 lbs., 165.00; 30 head, 364 to 383 lbs., 150.00 to 152.00 (150.42); 51 head, 429 to 433 lbs., 145.00 to 149.00 (148.13); 53 head, 462 to 494 lbs., 140.00 to 142.00 (140.25); 5 head, 502 to 523 lbs., 140.00; 48 head, 553 to 565 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (133.33); 50 head, 625 to 641 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (124.32) unweaned; 14 head, 708 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 11 head, 795 lbs., 104.00. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 402 lbs., 152.00. Large frame 1, 5 head, 445 lbs.,145.00; 5 head, 656 lbs., 126.00 unweaned.
