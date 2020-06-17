Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 6,100 head of feeder cattle selling on June 15, compared to 6,721 head on June 8 and 3,766 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steers and heifers were steady to $5 lower with the exception of some yearling heifers trading $1 to $3 higher. The market activity picked up late in the morning as lot size and quality improved. Most weights and classes traded comfortably in the lower end to middle of the previous week’s price spreads with the losses coming off the top side of the range. The supply was moderate to heavy and the demand was moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 58% steers, 40% was heifers and 2% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 51%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 340 lbs., 180.00; 17 head, 374 lbs., 160.00; 14 head, 417 to 421 lbs., 165.00 to 170.00 (166.42); 5 head, 415 lbs., 160.00 thin fleshed; 72 head, 460 to 462 lbs., 161.00 to 162.00 (161.47); 244 head, 504 to 538 lbs., 150.00 to 164.50 (156.93); 11 head, 521 lbs., 150.00 fleshy; 140 head, 555 to 598 lbs., 143.00 to 153.50 (151.09); 314 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 140.00 to 146.00 (143.09); 230 head, 651 to 697 lbs., 134.00 to 146.50 (139.90); 31 head, 711 to 749 lbs., 127.00 to 135.00 (129.24); 7 head, 748 lbs., 127.00 fleshy; 256 head, 751 to 788 lbs., 125.00 to 137.25 (133.74); 35 head, 816 to 845 lbs., 121.00 to 128.00 (124.84); 164 head, 851 to 894 lbs., 118.50 to 129.50 (124.10); 7 head, 922 lbs., 120.00; 55 head, 955 lbs., 123.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 33 head, 354 to 392 lbs., 165.00 to 177.50 (173.03); 45 head, 400 to 442 lbs., 155.00 to 169.00 (160.96); 73 head, 456 to 487 lbs., 149.00 to 160.00 (155.06); 73 head, 500 to 541 lbs., 141.00 to 150.00 (144.42); 121 head, 552 to 596 lbs., 132.00 to 147.50 (141.42); 22 head, 595 lbs., 134.00 fleshy; 106 head, 600 to 641 lbs., 135.00 to 143.00 (139.11); 14 head, 639 lbs., 130.00 fleshy; 82 head, 653 to 691 lbs., 134.00 to 140.50 (138.29); 8 head, 656 lbs., 131.00 fleshy; 74 head, 706 to 749 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (123.52); 13 head, 758 to 781 lbs., 122.00 to 126.00 (123.84); 10 head, 821 lbs., 118.00; 8 head, 935 lbs., 114.00. Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 472 lbs., 147.50; 6 head, 525 lbs., 140.00; 32 head, 555 to 575 lbs., 132.00 to 144.00 (137.96); 41 head, 610 to 640 lbs., 126.00 to 134.00 (131.09); 6 head, 694 lbs., 126.00. Large frame 1 to 2. 5 head, 445 lbs., 145.00; 7 head, 491 lbs., 145.00; 19 head, 586 lbs., 135.00; 5 head, 572 lbs., 130.00 fleshy; 22 head, 667 to 672 lbs., 127.00 to 134.00 (130.17); 16 head, 706 to 743 lbs., 120.00 to 131.00 (126.74); 12 head, 797 lbs., 124.50; 47 head, 832 to 841 lbs., 115.00 to 120.50 (119.44); 13 head, 850 lbs., 120.00; 13 head, 929 lbs., 120.00. Large frame 2, 14 head, 410 to 426 lbs., 146.00 to 149.00 (147.47); 13 head, 508 to 546 lbs., 140.00; 6 head, 562 lbs., 134.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 576 lbs., 125.00 fleshy.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 350 lbs., 145.00; 84 head, 419 to 446 lbs., 140.00 to 151.00 (143.19); 41 head, 459 to 474 lbs., 143.00 to 155.00 (144.42); 178 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 132.00 to 136.00 (133.37); 23 head, 520 to 532 lbs., 128.00 fleshy; 241 head, 553 to 586 lbs., 131.00 to 140.50 (134.93); 250 head, 601 to 645 lbs., 126.00 to 134.50 (132.80); 71 head, 653 to 699 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (126.65); 20 head, 700 to 717 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (122.50); 76 head, 755 to 782 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (125.09). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 293 lbs., 145.00; 26 head, 365 to 399 lbs., 135.00 to 150.00 (141.40); 53 head, 405 to 446 lbs., 131.00 to 145.00 (139.56); 101 head, 450 to 486 lbs., 130.00 to 141.00 (136.47); 31 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (127.92); 69 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 122.00 to 133.00 (127.78); 74 head, 611 to 641 lbs., 117.00 to 139.00 (124.39); 32 head, 655 to 687 lbs., 116.00 to 130.00 (122.04); 7 head, 682 lbs., 119.00 fleshy; 3 head, 715 lbs., 108.00; 4 head, 751 lbs., 110.00; 64 head, 800 to 836 lbs., 107.00 to 114.00 (111.52). Medium and large frame 2, 27 head, 370 to 391 lbs., 128.00 to 140.00 (133.65); 38 head, 417 to 446 lbs., 125.00 to 127.00 (126.78); 22 head, 454 to 478 lbs., 124.00 to 129.00 (125.70); 37 head, 503 to 511 lbs., 122.00; 24 head, 552 to 580 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (125.30). Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 3 head, 573 lbs., 112.00. Large frame 1, 9 head, 622 lbs., 124.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 407 lbs., 133.00; 20 head, 501 to 527 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (125.12); 3 head, 581 lbs., 134.00; 13 head, 617 to 620 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (121.85); 22 head, 684 lbs., 120.00; 9 head, 711 lbs., 115.00; 37 head, 761 to 795 lbs., 112.00 to 113.00 (112.22). Large frame 2, 7 head, 407 to 446 lbs., 127.00 to 130.00 (128.65); 15 head, 521 to 531 lbs., 122.50 to 128.00 (124.73). Medium frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 494 lbs., 127.00 fleshy; 7 head, 515 lbs., 123.00 fleshy.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 348 lbs., 152.00; 18 head, 431 to 441 lbs., 138.00 to 142.00 (138.87); 18 head, 499 lbs., 130.00; 15 head, 527 to 540 lbs., 129.00 to 130.00 (129.74); 26 head, 567 to 568 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (132.15); 5 head, 698 lbs., 112.00; 3 head, 803 lbs., 103.00; 11 head, 854 lbs., 99.00.
