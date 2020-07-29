Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 4,946 head of feeder cattle selling on July 27, compared to 4,145 head on July 20 and 4,985 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steers were steady, except those from 550 to 700 pounds that were steady to $2 higher, heifers weighing under 650 pounds were steady, those weighing 650 to 800 pounds were steady to $2 higher and those weighing over 800 pounds were not well tested. The demand was good and the supply was moderate. The USDA Cattle On Feed showed 100% On Feed, 102% Placements and101% Marketed. The USDA Cattle Inventory report showed total numbers slightly above year ago, with beef cow numbers down 1% and estimated calf crop down 1%. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 49% steers, 45% was heifers and 6% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 54%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 302 lbs., 190.00; 8 head, 350 to 382 lbs., 171.00 to 180.00 (173.98); 41 head, 400 to 443 lbs., 160.00 to 177.00 (166.17); 11 head, 452 lbs., 164.00; 21 head, 453 to 497 lbs., 155.00 to 160.00 (158.48) unweaned; 73 head, 502 to 537 lbs., 151.00 to 164.00 (159.99); 22 head, 515 to 518 lbs., 150.00 to 161.00 (151.49) unweaned; 149 head, 550 to 592 lbs., 153.00 to 163.00 (158.36); 10 head, 565 lbs., 148.00 full; 36 head, 572 to 595 lbs., 141.00 to 155.00 (147.67) unweaned; 171 head, 606 to 642 lbs., 147.00 to 156.00 (152.71); 69 head, 612 to 630 lbs., 141.50 to 149.00 (143.32) unweaned; 162 head, 650 to 697 lbs., 143.50 to 152.50 (148.44); 44 head, 681 lbs., 142.00 full; 15 head, 661 to 683 lbs., 133.00 to 137.00 (135.37) unweaned; 158 head, 700 to 742 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (147.29); 6 head, 705 lbs., 134.00 unweaned; 49 head, 762 to 774 lbs., 137.00 to 142.00 (139.13); 68 head, 802 to 825 lbs., 135.50 to 139.50 (137.15); 9 head, 866 lbs.,130.00; 28 head, 901 to 931 lbs., 125.00 to 128.00 (126.22); 13 head, 969 lbs., 125.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 305 lbs., 190.00; 7 hea d,376 lbs., 165.00; 16 head, 413 to 436 lbs., 157.00 to 171.00 (162.44); 22 head, 408 to 448 lbs., 153.00 to 164.00 (156.81) unweaned; 21 head, 458 to 476 lbs., 147.50 to 157.00 (154.11); 20 head, 459 to 493 lbs., 146.00 to 160.00 (150.76) unweaned; 23 head, 500 to 546 lbs., 150.00 to 153.00 (151.66); 12 head, 525 lbs., 143.00 unweaned; 69 head, 551 to 593 lbs., 145.00 to 152.00 (149.90); 7 head, 553 to 561 l lbs., 142.00 to 143.00 (142.57) unweaned; 87 head, 606 to 648 lbs., 140.00 to 144.00 (142.71); 89 head, 656 to 697 lbs., 136.50 to 144.00 (140.75); 5 head, 680 lbs., 136.00 fleshy; 25 head, 705 to 743 lbs., 131.00 to 141.00 (135.40); 31 head, 786 to 795 lbs., 126.00 to 134.00 (129.34); 60 head, 813 to 832 lbs., 131.00 to 133.00 (132.77); 125 head, 977 lbs., 126.85. Medium and large frame 2, 20 head, 523 to 531 lbs., 140.00 to 144.00 (142.99); 19 head, 551 to 595 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (142.54); 5 head, 629 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 30 head, 693 lbs., 136.00; 9 head, 721 lbs., 117.50. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 9 head, 656 lbs., 131.00; 11 head, 862 lbs., 101.00. Large frame 1, 12 head, 508 to 548 lbs., 142.00 to 152.00 (146.00); 15 head, 576 to 591 lbs., 143.00 to 146.00 (144.18); 9 head, 651 lbs., 139.00; 12 head, 754 lbs., 133.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 450 lbs., 147.00; 8 head, 511 lbs., 144.00; 5 head, 577 lbs., 138.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 307 to 322 lbs., 150.00 to 151.00 (150.41); 13 head, 371 to 396 lbs., 149.00 to 151.00 (150.09); 40 head, 435 to 444 lbs., 142.00 to 151.00 (148.39); 100 head, 452 to 495 lbs., 138.00 to 149.00 (146.08); 7 head, 499 lbs., 137.00 unweaned; 96 head, 501 to 541 lbs., 137.00 to 146.00 (140.95); 65 head, 526 to 538 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (133.27) unweaned; 203 head, 550 to 597 lbs., 132.00 to 145.50 (139.10); 30 head, 570 to 592 lbs., 121.00 to 131.00 (127.77) unweaned; 77 head, 610 to 644 lbs., 131.00 to 136.00 (132.75); 64 head, 601 to 645 lbs., 124.00 to 130.00 (124.93) unweaned; 164 head, 666 to 682 lbs., 128.00 to 136.00 (134.36); 10 head, 674 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 91 head, 708 to 745 lbs., 128.00 to 136.00 (132.07); 144 head, 752 to 780 lbs., 124.00 to 133.50 (131.60); 14 head, 810 lbs., 122.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 16 head, 307 to 348 lbs., 140.00 to 146.00 (142.36); 20 head, 362 to 376 lbs., 132.00 to 137.00 (133.84); 9 head, 388 lbs., 142.00 full; 23 head, 405 to 425 lbs., 132.00 to 145.00 (138.91); 36 head, 417 to 442 lbs., 128.00 to 136.00 (130.40) unweaned; 39 head, 460 to 496 lbs., 131.00 to 146.00 (137.28); 11 head, 478 lbs., 134.00 unweaned; 117 head, 503 to 545 lbs., 132.00 to 142.00 (137.63); 36 head, 503 to 515 lbs., 131.00 to 136.00 (133.90) unweaned; 26 head, 556 to 587 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (133.35); 10 head, 584 lbs., 121.00 unweaned; 61 head, 601 to 646 lbs., 125.00 to 135.50 (128.53); 4 head, 638 lbs., 119.00 full; 28 head, 653 to 691 lbs., 122.00 to 134.00 (128.67); 15 head, 659 lbs., 121.00 unweaned; 12 head, 701 to 730 lbs., 122.00 to 125.00 (123.82); 18 head, 778 lbs., 125.00; 14 head, 879 lbs., 110.50; 8 head, 924 lbs., 105.00. Medium and large frame 2, 13 head, 463 lbs., 134.00; 28 head, 508 to 549 lbs., 123.00 to 139.00 (130.11; 10 head, 561 lbs., 133.00; 23 head, 611 lbs., 127.00 to 131.00 (130.48O; 6 head, 620 lbs., 127.00 unweaned; 17 head, 651 to 682 lbs., 112.00 to 121.00 (118.81). Large frame 1, 6 head, 448 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 5 head, 489 lbs., 140.00; 8 head, 581 lbs., 132.00; 11 head, 603 to 615 lbs., 131.00 to 132.00 (131.55); 5 head, 640 lbs., 122.00 unweaned; 31 head, 717 to 730 lbs., 122.00 to 125.00 (123.76); 20 head, 970 lbs., 113.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 34 head, 450 to 491 lbs., 146.00 to 150.00 (147.15); 8 head, 508 to 511 lbs., 145.00 to 148.00 (146.88); 22 head, 578 to 592 lbs., 127.50 to 141.00 (131.86); 27 head, 655 to 688 lbs., 123.00 to 130.00 (125.18) unweaned; 16 head, 703 to 728 lbs., 118.00 to 127.00 (121.86) unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 372 lbs., 149.00; 17 head, 425 to 435 lbs., 145.00 to 147.00 (145.70); 16 head, 411 lbs., 147.00 unweaned; 11 head, 472 to 495 lbs., 140.00 to 144.00 (142.57); 13 head, 507 lbs., 138.00; 45 head, 550 to 594 lbs., 127.00 to 141.00 (131.54); 5 head, 552 lbs., 145.00 thin fleshed; 5 head, 629 lbs., 133.00; 9 head, 638 to 646 lbs., 127.00 to 127.50 (127.22) unweaned; 5 head, 659 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 4 head, 703 lbs., 116.00 unweaned; 4 head, 813 lbs., 103.00. Medium and large frame 2, 11 head, 299 lbs., 152.50.
