Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 4,369 head of feeder cattle selling on Aug. 17, compared to 4,442 head on Aug. 10 and 1,749 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing under 700 pounds were steady and steers weighing over 700 pounds and heifers (all weights) were steady to $2 higher. The demand was moderate to good and the supply was moderate. The rain showers have been hit and miss. Some areas of southwest Missouri are abnormally dry. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 51% steers, 43% was heifers and 6% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 48%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 24 head, 377 to 398 lbs., 180.00; 18 head, 406 to 441 lbs., 167.50 to 175.00 (170.00); 38 head, 461 to 483 lbs., 157.00 to 170.00 (163.16); 8 head, 495 lbs., 155.00 unweaned; 29 head, 517 to 548 lbs., 157.00 to 163.00 (160.95); 32 head, 511 to 529 lbs., 153.00 to 154.00 (153.12) unweaned; 64 head, 553 to 597 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (156.27); 16 head, 573 to 585 lbs., 140.00 to 144.00 (143.26) unweaned; 157 head, 608 to 648 lbs., 145.00 to 156.00 (152.99); 139 head, 653 to 696 lbs., 145.00 to 157.00 (151.65); 108 head, 700 to 742 lbs., 141.00 to 151.00 (148.24); 136 head, 763 to 784 lbs., 139.00 to 147.00 (143.66); 12 head, 821 lbs., 140.00; 67 head, 856 to 890 lbs., 129.00 to 142.00 (139.85); 10 head, 1016 lbs., 116.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 342 lbs., 160.00; 7 head, 383 to 395 lbs., 162.50 to 165.00 (163.59); 6 head, 417 to 447 lbns., 160.00 to 165.00 (161.59); 11 head, 420 lbs., 150.00 unweaned; 78 head, 455 to 498 lbs., 150.00 to 161.00 (158.12); 9 head, 479 lbs., 148.00 unweaned; 91 head, 504 to 548 lbs., 151.00 to 159.00 (153.79); 6 head, 532 lbs., 141.00 unweaned; 125 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 142.00 to 156.00 (150.22); 15 head, 570 to 593 lbs., 140.00 to 147.00 (143.10) unweaned; 103 head, 603 to 648 lbs., 140.00 to 152.00 (145.97); 119 head, 650 to 691 lbs., 138.00 to 151.00 (145.32); 10 head, 662 to 676 lbs., 138.00 to 139.00 (138.59) unweaned; 21 head, 700 to 724 lbs., 138.00 to 141.00 (139.34); 6 head, 766 lbs., 137.00; 17 head, 802 to 815 lbs., 131.00 to 138.00 (133.50); 53 head, 871 to 899 lbs., 130.00 to 132.75 (132.40); 24 head, 970 lbs., 120.00 to 121.50 (120.81); 19 head, 1074 lbs., 111.00. Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 462 lbs., 152.00; 14 head, 478 lbs., 145.00 unweaned; 18 head, 507 to 544 lbs., 142.50 to 148.00 (145.34); 15 head, 520 lbs., 144.00 unweaned; 10 head, 580 to 598 lbs., 135.00 to 138.00 (136.48); 15 head, 615 to 638 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (131.89); 20 head, 653 to 699 lbs., 136.00 to 138.00 (137.23); 7 head, 710 to 745 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (128.53); 25 head, 763 to 780 lbs., 121.00 to 132.00 (127.98). Large frame 1, 4 head, 596 lbs., 140.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 596 lbs., 131.00; 8 head, 875 lbs., 125.00. Small and medium frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 458 lbs., 148.00; 9 head, 565 lbs., 143.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 15 head, 336 to 343 lbs., 146.00 to 157.00 (154.02); 27 head, 409 to 437 lbs., 139.00 to 151.00 (147.99); 55 head, 463 to 499 lbs., 146.00 to 157.00 (152.76); 40 head, 462 to 481 lbs., 138.00 to 145.00 (143.03) unweaned; 81 head, 501 to 545 lbs., 141.00 to 152.00 (148.39); 27 head, 505 to 524 lbs., 136.50 to 143.00 (137.88) unweaned; 190 head, 554 to 593 lbs., 137.00 to 146.00 (142.46); 18 head, 575 to 596 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (134.13) unweaned; 74 head, 601 to 638 lbs., 134.00 to 145.00 (139.96); 100 head, 653 to 697 lbs., 131.00 to 142.50 (137.14); 44 head, 706 to 749 lbs., 126.00 to 137.00 (130.07); 26 head, 826 lbs., 124.00; 62 head, 853 lbs., 121.85; 6 head, 1000 lbs., 97.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 299 lbs., 158.00; 17 head, 317 to 341 lbs., 141.00 to 146.00 (143.14); 19 head, 352 to 369 lbs., 140.00 to 144.00 (140.62); 76 head, 401 to 445 lbs., 135.00 to 150.00 (140.32); 25 head, 458 to 472 lbs., 138.00 to 145.00 (140.78); 30 head, 462 to 494 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (132.73) unweaned; 68 head, 503 to 549 lbs., 132.00 to 151.00 (142.36); 25 head, 513 to 538 lbs., 132.00 to 137.00 (133.38) unweaned; 117 head, 551 to 595 lbs., 132.00 to 142.00 (138.61); 21 head, 561 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 74 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 124.00 to 142.00 (133.38); 9 head, 629 to 631 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (122.67) unweaned; 52 head,660 to 695 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (129.33); 23 head, 700 to 725 lbs., 121.00 to 130.00 (127.31); 10 head, 752 to 766 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (122.72); 34 head, 870 to 874 lbs.,107.50 to 122.00 (119.07), Medium and large frame 2, 43 head, 488 to 495 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (132.36); 8 head, 521 lbs., 132.00; 7 head, 660 lbs., 130.00; 4 head, 707 lbs.,120.00; 19 head, 769 to 776 lbs., 122.00 to 124.00 (123.68). Large frame 1, 12 head, 576 lbs., 138.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 415 lbs., 144.00; 3 head, 603 lbs., 121.00. Small frame 4, 5 head, 449 lbs., 95.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 315 to 341 lbs., 177.00 to 205.00 (195.17); 23 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 148.00 to 157.00 (153.69); 5 head, 800 lbs., 105.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 359 lbs., 165.00; 4 head, 435 lbs., 150.00; 25 head, 461 to 495 lbs., 132.00 to 156.00 (147.00); 26 head, 500 to 527 lbs., 140.00 to 148.00 (146.08); 24 head, 552 to 575 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (132.97); 5 head, 639 lbs., 129.00; 11 head, 604 lbs.,121.00 unweaned; 10 head, 656 to 693 lbs., 124.00; 6 head, 715 lbs., 123.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 308 lbs., 150.00; 15 head, 436 lbs., 150.00; 7 head, 459 lbs., 140.00; 5 head, 560 lbs., 117.00; 5 head, 635 lbs., 22.50 unweaned; 4 head, 682 lbs., 115.00. Large frame 1, 6 head, 550 lbs., 142.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 553 lbs., 135.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 273 lbs., 162.50; 4 head, 370 lbs., 145.00. Medium frame 2, 4 head, 383 lbs., 140.00. Medium frame 3, 5 head, 587 lbs., 109.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.