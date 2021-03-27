Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 5,898 head selling a week ago, 5,452 head trading March 15 and 1,795 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers under 600 pounds were trading steady, over 600 pounds were selling $2 to $5 higher. Feeder heifers were trading up to $4 higher. Supply and demand was moderate. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (56% steers, 40% heifers, 4% bulls.) Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 44%.
