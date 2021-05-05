Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 4,825 head selling a week ago, 4,961 head trading April 19 and 7,093 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers under 600 pounds were selling steady to $3.00 lower, while weights over 600 pounds were trading steady to $3 higher. Feeder heifers were selling steady to $5 lower with most of the decline on the heavier weights. Supply was moderate with good demand. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (49% steers, 45% heifers, 7% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 50%.
