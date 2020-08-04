Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 7,030 head of feeder cattle selling on Aug. 3, compared to 4,946 head on July 27 and 4,722 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves were fully steady the yearling steers were steady, the heifers weighing under 700 pounds were steady $3 higher and heifers over 700 pounds were steady. The demand was moderate to mostly good and the supply was moderate to heavy. The recent rain showers were beneficial for grain crops and to rejuvenate pastures. A bigger offering than expected was at the sale as producers took advantage of the cooler weather to gather and transport cattle with minimal stress. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 59% steers, 37% was heifers and 4% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 59%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 315 to 330 lbs., 190.00 to 205.00 (198.05); 16 head, 353 to 380 lbs., 177.50 to 180.00 (179.39); 84 head, 426 to 445 lbs., 167.00 to 175.00 (170.26); 142 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 159.00 to 172.50 (165.15); 7 head, 466 to 468 lbs., 160.00 to 166.00 (162.58) unweaned; 139 head, 507 to 547 lbs., 156.00 to 165.00 (160.89);36 head, 503 to 532 lbs., 150.00 to 157.00 (153.99) unweaned; 136 head, 550 to 591 lbs., 151.00 to 164.00 (156.06); 60 head, 558 to 594 lbs., 146.00 to 158.00 (150.94) unweaned; 163 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 146.00 to 157.00 (151.92); 7 head, 611 lbs., 143.00 unweaned; 234 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 142.00 to 153.00 (148.09); 28 head, 661 to 677 lbs., 137.00 to 147.00 (143.58) unweaned; 251 head, 706 to 749 lbs., 138.00 to 146.00 (143.60); 16 head, 709 lbs., 141.00 unweaned; 224 head, 755 to 795 lbs., 140.00 to 142.50 (140.69); 706 head, 801 to 839 lbs., 135.00 to 142.85 (141.67); 138 head, 860 to 881 lbs., 128.75 to 135.00 (129.37); 22 head, 935 lbs., 121.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 228 lbs., 205.00 flesh; 21 head, 301 lbs., 192.00 thin fleshed; 5 head, 391 lbs., 179.00 thin fleshed; 7 head, 442 lbs., 167.00; 10 head, 402 to 420 lbs., 152.50 to 162.00 (154.33) unweaned; 34 head, 471 to 476 lbs., 156.00 to 162.00 (160.59); 43 head, 507 to 548 lbs., 145.00 to 156.00 (152.19); 9 head, 536 to 544 lbs., 144.00 to 147.00 (145.68) unweaned; 123 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 141.00 to 152.00 (147.29); 3 head, 585 lbs., 145.00 unweaned; 85 head, 602 to 648 lbs., 136.00 to 150.00 (143.47); 25 head, 606 lbs., 152.00 thin fleshed; 80 bead, 653 to 698 lbs., 135.00 to 143.00 (141.07); 132 head, 702 to 743 lbs., 136.00 to 145.00 (141.81); 8 head, 711 lbs., 131.00 fleshy; 390 head, 754 to 795 lbs., 127.00 to 138.50 (137.64); 8 head, 810 to 817 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (131.99); 17 head, 911 to 946 lbs., 122.00 to 126.00 (123.88). Medium and large frame 2, 13 head, 551 to 565 lbs., 143.00 to 149.00 (145.34); 10 head, 642 lbs., 134.00; 6 head, 673 lbs., 136.00; 7 head, 725 lbs., 137.00; 10 head, 824 lbs., 127.00. Large frame 1, 5 head, 433 lbs., 170.00; 5 head, 545 lbs., 155.00; 4 head, 538 lbs.,147.00 unweaned; 6 head, 575 lbs., 148.00; 5 head, 624 lbs., 133.00 unweaned; 10 head, 665 to 685 lbs., 137.50 to 141.00 (139.22); 4 head, 718 lbs., 121.00 unweaned. Medium frame 2 to 3, 15 head, 706 lbs., 129.00; 27 head, 813 lbs., 122.00; 9 head,852 lbs., 121.00. Medium frame 3, 5 head, 339 lbs., 130.00; 4 head, 507 lbs., 130.00. Small and medium frame 3, 6 head, 658 lbs., 115.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 327 lbs., 150.00; 36 head, 374 to 394 lbs., 142.00 to 153.00 (147.02); 116 head, 402 to 445 lbs., 141.00 to 158.00 (152.06); 108 head, 452 to 496 lbs., 140.00 to 152.00 (145.61); 42 head, 456 to 493 lbs., 132.00 to 141.00 (137.69) unweaned; 146 head, 500 to 544 lbs., 136.00 to 150.00 (144.21); 26 head, 506 to 540 lbs., 131.00 to 138.00 (134.88) unweaned; 285 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (141.88); 62 head, 556 to 599 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (135.08) unweaned; 238 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (137.70); 13 head, 628 lbs., 133.00 unweaned; 117 head, 653 to 695 lbs., 129.00 to 137.50 (133.95); 145 head, 709 to 749 lbs., 126.00 to 134.50 (132.18); 5 head, 705 lbs., 123.00 fleshy; 77 head, 757 to 781 lbs., 132.50 to 133.50 (133.14). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 277 lbs., 140.00; 13 head, 268 lbs., 171.00 thin fleshed; 20 head, 323 lbs., 160.00 thin fleshed; 25 head, 352 to 398 lbs., 135.00 to 142.50 (139.08); 43 head, 403 to 441 lbs., 135.00 to 148.00 (142.16); 8 head, 430 lbs., 145.00 thin fleshed; 24 head, 402 to 442 lbs., 132.00 to 136.00 (132.62) unweaned; 24 head, 450 to 470 lbs., 135.00 to 144.00 (139.87); 21 head, 492 lbs., 134.00 unweaned; 123 head, 511 to 549 lbs., 130.50 to 142.00 (137.74); 13 head, 513 to 540 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (132.63) unweaned; 89 head, 550 to 597 lbs., 131.00 to 139.00 (135.25); 8 head, 578 lbs., 134.00 thin fleshed; 22 head, 571 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 86 head, 612 to 647 lbs., 126.00 to 135.00 (130.34); 19 head, 628 to 635 lbs., 121.00 to 126.00 (122.59) unweaned; 46 head, 657 to 687 lbs., 122.00 to 131.00 (127.16); 10 head, 656 to 678 lbs., 118.00 to 121.00 (119.18) unweaned; 57 head, 702 to 745 lbs., 124.00 to 130.00 (127.76); 8 head, 702 lbs.,109.00 unweaned; 65 head, 767 lbs., 129.00; 8 head, 816 to 823 lbs., 109.00. Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 411 lbs., 133.00; 17 head, 569 lbs., 131.50. Large frame 1, 9 head, 528 lbs., 134.00 unweaned; 8 head, 563 lbs., 134.00; 6 head, 656 lbs., 125.00 unweaned. Medium frame 2, 8 head, 453 lbs., 131.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 304 lbs., 210.00; 15 head, 412 to 435 lbs., 154.00 to 166.00 (159.13); 7 head, 468 to 488 lbs., 150.00 to 159.00 (155.05); 11 head, 503 to 536 lbs., 146.00 to 151.00 (149.11); 11 head, 596 lbs., 138.00; 8 head,626 lbs., 136.00; 15 head, 701 to 722 lbs., 117.50 to 131.00 (127.32); 5 head, 752 lbs., 117.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 293 lbs., 212.50; 20 head, 366 to 381 lbs., 162.00 to 172.00 (163.81). 24 head, 400 to 436 lbs., 150.00 to 167.00 (153.98); 4 head, 486 lbs., 140.00; 25 head, 500 lbs., 140.00; 5 head, 533 lbs.,152.00 thin fleshed; 39 head, 563 to 589 lbs., 130.00 to 142.00 (133.52); 6 head, 605 to 606 lbs., 131.00 to 137.00 (134.00); 15 head, 656 lbs., 128.00 unweaned; 11 head, 726 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 7 head, 844 lbs., 103.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 698 lbs., 121.00.
