The Iowa weekly cattle auction summary reported receipts of 1,962 head selling the week ending on Oct. 22, compared to 4,459 head trading the previous week and 2,898 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This report includes results from Tama, Sheldon and Kalona livestock markets. Compared to a week ago, Choice steers and heifers were selling $3 lower. No feeder cattle reported this week. Supply included: 100% slaughter cattle (44% steers, 20% dairy steers, 31% heifers, 4% cows, 1% bulls).
Slaughter steers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 613 head, 1083 to 1684 lbs., 100.00 to 108.00 (104.27), average; 7 head, 1680 to 1805 lbs., 97.50 to 99.35 (98.47), average heavy weight. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 103 head, 1135 to 1755 lbs., 95.50 to 102.25 (99.15), average. Select 2 to 3, 25 head, 1020 to 1640 lbs., 91.00 to 95.75 (94.93), average; 39 head, 988 to 1285 lbs., 91.00 to 112.00 (98.87), average return to feed.
Dairy slaughter steers: Choice 2 to 3, 235 head, 1208 to 1624 lbs., 90.50 to 98.50 (93.81), average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 61 head, 1125 to 1540 lbs., 80.00 to 89.00 (86.20), average. Select 2 to 3, 41 head, 1040 to 1402 lbs., 70.00 to 79.00 (74.61), average; 16 head, 1005 to 1210 lbs., 66.00 to 80.00 (77.38), average return to feed.
Slaughter heifers: Choice 2 to 4, 439 head, 1095 to 1605 lbs., 100.00 to 108.50 (104.59), average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 91 head, 1015 to 1570 lbs., 95.50 to 102.00 (98.54), average. Select 2 to 3, 10 head, 1088 to 1375 lbs., 90.00 to 95.00 (92.91), average; 22 head, 985 to 1245 lbs., 83.00 to 103.00 (92.96), average return to feed.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, 15 head, 1245 to 1900 lbs., 60.00 to 69.00 (63.69), average; 8 head, 1500 to 2005 lbs., 71.00 to 74.00 (72.40), high. Boner 80 to 85%, 22 head, 1170 to 2035 lbs., 50.00 to 59.00 (55.00), average. Lean 85 to 90%, 11 head, 985 to 1710 lbs., 43.00 to 46.00 (44.71), average; 19 head, 1010 to 1510 lbs., 22.00 to 41.00 (31.42), low.
Slaughter bulls: 1, 16 head, 1245 to 2285 lbs., 73.00 to 85.00 (79.81), average; 2 head, 1155 to 1790 lbs., 61.00 to 68.00 (65.25), low.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.