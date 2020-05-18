The Iowa weekly cattle auction summary reported receipts of 10,618 head selling the week ending on May 7 compared to 8,408 head trading April 27, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This report includes results from Dunlap, Russell, Tama, Creston, Humeston and Clarinda livestock markets.
Compared to a week ago, the undertone on Choice steers and heifers was higher, as there were limited comparable sales. Feeder steers 400 to 499 pounds were selling $6 to $9 lower, 500 to 649 pounds were trading uneven from $3 lower to $2 higher, 650 to 799 pounds were selling $7 to $8 higher, 800 to 949 pounds were trading $1 to $5 higher. Feeder heifers 400 to 549 pounds were selling uneven from $2 lower to $1 higher, 550 to 749 pounds were selling $1 to $3 higher, 750 to 799 pounds were trading steady. Supply included: 98% feeder cattle (58% steers, 42% heifers, 0% bulls); 2% slaughter cattle (30% steers, 23% heifers, 41% cows, 6% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 62%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 285 to 297 lbs., 180.00 to 197.00 (193.21); 44 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 175.00 to 202.50 (185.65); 35 head, 355 to 392 lbs., 170.00 to 200.00 (186.59); 11 head, 353 to 371 lbs., 177.00 to 200.00 (191.37), unweaned; 129 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 160.00 to 183.00 (171.47); 42 head, 406 to 444 lbs., 158.00 to 185.50 (168.78), unweaned; 211 head, 451 to 499 lbs., 155.00 to 193.00 (166.37); 15 head, 468 to 470 lbs., 163.00 to 172.00 (165.99), unweaned; 437 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 154.50 to 180.25 (166.35); 25 head, 516 to 540 lbs., 143.00 to 158.00 (145.38), unweaned; 452 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 145.00 to 176.50 (157.95); 16 head, 573 to 595 lbs., 146.00 to 147.00 (146.82), unweaned; 517 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 135.00 to 166.50 (149.26); 12 head, 625 lbs., 129.50, unweaned; 392 head, 652 to 696 lbs., 130.00 to 156.75 (145.09); 7 head, 686 lbs., 137.50, unweaned; 677 head, 701 to 748 lbs., 128.00 to 150.75 (141.70); 380 head, 751 to 795 lbs., 121.00 to 144.50 (134.50); 382 head, 803 to 847 lbs., 114.00 to 130.50 (125.07); 386 head, 850 to 894 lbs., 108.25 to 125.85 (119.57); 172 head, 903 to 927 lbs., 107.00 to 120.25 (116.95); 107 head, 952 to 986 lbs., 105.00 to 112.25 (110.92); 32 head, 1026 to 1046 lbs., 95.00 to 104.75 (103.24); 39 head, 1097 lbs., 101.75. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 290 lbs., 176.00; 5 head, 313 lbs., 170.00; 32 head, 360 to 395 lbs., 154.00 to 179.00 (169.54); 22 head, 400 to 443 lbs., 153.00 to 162.00 (158.04); 73 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 148.00 to 165.00 (157.05); 99 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 143.00 to 163.50 (151.98); 59 head, 558 to 596 lbs., 141.00 to 150.00 (147.06); 4 head, 555 lbs., 158.00, unweaned; 86 head, 612 to 648 lbs., 132.00 to 142.00 (138.39); 123 head, 670 to 699 lbs., 129.00 to 140.00 (134.41); 76 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 126.00 to 133.00 (129.69); 67 head, 751 to 791 lbs., 126.50 to 130.00 (128.19); 13 head, 825 to 837 lbs., 114.50 to 118.50 (116.64); 71 head, 853 lbs., 116.75; 6 head, 928 to 946 lbs., 100.00 to 103.00 (100.99); 94 head, 953 to 996 lbs., 100.50 to 106.00 (104.93). Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 553 to 599 lbs., 141.00 to 148.50 (144.70); 32 head, 659 to 693 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (127.98). Medium frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 138.00 to 140.00 (138.99); 12 head, 570 to 595 lbs., 138.50 to 140.00 (139.37); 14 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 126.00 to 128.00 (126.54); 7 head, 770 to 790 lbs., 114.00 to 118.00 (115.73); 6 head, 825 to 840 lbs., 102.00 to 104.00 (103.33).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 200 to 240 lbs., 162.00 to 164.00 (163.29); 11 head, 263 to 293 lbs., 151.00 to 159.00 (154.92); 30 head, 303 to 341 lbs., 150.00 to 169.00 (157.34); 12 head, 339 to 346 lbs., 167.00 to 173.00 (170.97), unweaned; 59 head, 352 to 390 lbs., 152.00 to 165.00 (159.57); 138 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 140.00 to 155.50 (146.18); 11 head, 443 lbs., 154.75, fancy; 28 head, 417 to 423 lbs., 133.00 to 165.00 (144.53), unweaned; 376 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 131.00 to 150.50 (142.06); 9 head, 475 lbs., 154.25, thin fleshed; 28 head, 458 to 493 lbs., 134.00 to 144.50 (138.53), unweaned; 355 head, 500 to 544 lbs., 128.00 to 145.50 (135.15); 12 head, 518 lbs., 120.00, unweaned; 386 head, 551 to 599 lbs., 120.50 to 144.00 (132.22); 6 head, 573 lbs., 122.00, unweaned; 411 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 118.25 to 143.00 (128.91); 401 head, 652 to 693 lbs., 120.00 to 143.75 (128.09); 10 head, 696 lbs., 114.00, fleshy; 443 head, 701 to 747 lbs., 110.00 to 128.00 (122.23); 297 head, 751 to 798 lbs., 105.00 to 123.50 (115.35); 108 head, 808 to 847 lbs., 102.00 to 123.00 (110.21); 55 head, 853 to 893 lbs., 98.00 to 109.00 (105.79); 21 head, 900 to 940 lbs., 92.00 to 95.00 (93.83); 9 head, 963 to 988 lbs., 90.00 to 91.00 (90.44); 5 head, 1004 lbs., 95.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 256 lbs., 170.00; 27 head, 303 to 347 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (147.97); 29 head, 357 to 393 lbs., 141.50 to 149.00 (144.20); 36 head, 408 to 449 lbs., 133.00 to 143.00 (138.04); 29 head, 456 to 499 lbs., 132.00 to 134.50 (132.96); 79 head, 500 to 542 lbs., 120.00 to 132.00 (127.12); 54 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 119.00 to 130.00 (125.35); 79 head, 606 to 645 lbs., 116.00 to 127.00 (122.30); 105 head, 653 to 698 lbs., 112.00 to 128.50 (117.89); 164 head, 704 to 747 lbs., 105.00 to 116.50 (114.97); 8 head, 759 to 770 lbs., 105.00 to 108.00 (106.51); 7 head, 823 to 848 lbs., 90.00 to 95.00 (92.18); 6 head, 876 to 892 lbs., 91.00 to 92.00 (91.50). Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 591 lbs., 127.50; 21 head, 682 to 691 lbs., 110.00 to 118.50 (115.73). Medium frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 502 to 535 lbs., 121.00 to 125.00 (122.57); 10 head, 555 to 591 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (121.72); 6 head, 600 to 620 lbs., 115.00 to 116.00 (115.67); 7 head, 685 to 698 lbs., 115.00; 8 head, 728 to 743 lbs., 100.00 to 104.00 (101.56).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 238 lbs., 182.50; 3 head, 735 lbs., 120.00.
Slaughter steers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 38 head, 1248 to 1710 lbs., 95.00 to 99.00 (97.18), average; 7 head, 1660 to 1743 lbs., 81.00 to 88.00 (83.72), average heavy weight; 10 head, 1278 to 1435 lbs., 107.00 to 110.00 (108.00), average natural. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 1385 to 1485 lbs., 94.00, average. Select 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 1065 lbs., 89.00, average; 2 head, 1155 to 1185 lbs., 85.00 to 96.00 (90.43), average return to feed.
Slaughter heifers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 1190 to 1472 lbs., 97.00 to 98.00 (97.60), average; 20 head, 1238 to 1565 lbs., 101.00 to 109.00 (106.76), average natural. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 1148 to 1434 lbs., 92.00 to 94.25 (93.27), average.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 27 head, 1315 to 1895 lbs., 59.00 to 67.00 (62.90), average; 6 head, 1485 to 1890 lbs., 69.00 to 77.00 (70.65), high. Boner 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 36 head, 920 to 1905 lbs., 50.00 to 57.00 (53.36), average. Lean 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 980 to 1410 lbs., 40.00 to 49.00 (45.15), average; 3 head, 935 to 1000 lbs., 32.00, low.
Slaughter bulls: 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 1230 to 2115 lbs., 64.00 to 84.00 (76.86), average; 1 head, 1690 lbs., 90.00, high; 1 head, 970 lbs., 51.00, low.
