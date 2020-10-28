The Iowa weekly cattle auction summary reported receipts of 4,459 head selling the week ending on Oct. 15, compared to 4,269 head trading the previous week and 6,299 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This report includes results from Russell, Dunlap, Tama, Sheldon, Kalona and Centerville livestock markets. Compared to a week ago, Choice steers and heifers were selling steady to $1 lower. Feeder steers and heifers were selling mixed on light receipts. Supply included: 63% feeder cattle (63% steers, 37% heifers, 0% bulls); 37% slaughter cattle (47% steers, 10% dairy steers, 34% heifers, 8% cows, 2% bulls). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 54%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 300 lbs., 197.50; 7 head, 365 lbs., 186.00; 8 head, 398 lbs., 185.00, unweaned; 25 head, 411 to 444 lbs., 180.00 to 192.50 (185.57); 12 head, 425 to 438 lbs., 179.00 to 184.00 (181.12), unweaned; 58 head, 465 to 498 lbs., 170.00 to 190.00 (183.14); 54 head, 450 to 493 lbs., 180.50 to 188.50 (185.59), unweaned; 39 head, 505 to 534 lbs., 175.00 to 183.00 (180.27); 125 head, 501 to 548 lbs., 166.00 to 182.50 (173.25), unweaned; 108 head, 558 to 599 lbs., 150.00 to 164.00 (155.32); 73 head, 551 to 573 lbs., 149.00 to 171.00 (160.24), unweaned; 56 head, 602 to 647 lbs., 140.00 to 154.50 (151.33); 19 head, 617 lbs., 142.00, unweaned; 114 head, 654 to 690 lbs., 141.00 to 154.25 (148.83); 137 head, 706 to 739 lbs., 134.00 to 149.75 (146.03); 296 head, 755 to 798 lbs., 146.25 to 150.60 (147.98); 40 head, 801 to 844 lbs., 135.00 to 144.50 (141.52); 92 head, 867 to 896 lbs., 125.00 to 142.75 (137.17); 68 head, 906 lbs., 141.60; 8 head, 979 lbs., 121.75. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 406 to 440 lbs., 156.00 to 160.00 (158.21); 6 head, 436 lbs., 166.00, unweaned; 13 head, 464 to 488 lbs., 142.00 to 154.00 (148.98); 30 head, 530 to 544 lbs., 156.00 to 165.00 (161.10); 12 head, 533 lbs., 153.00, unweaned; 12 head, 556 to 591 lbs., 142.00 to 144.00 (142.97); 6 head, 654 lbs., 131.00, unweaned; 10 head, 775 to 798 lbs., 128.00 to 137.00 (132.43); 4 head, 818 lbs., 127.00. Large frame 1, 6 head, 494 lbs., 162.00, unweaned; 26 head, 544 lbs., 152.00, unweaned; 15 head, 637 lbs., 139.50, unweaned; 33 head, 665 lbs., 141.25, unweaned. Medium and large frame 1, 21 head, 355 to 389 lbs., 156.00 to 178.00 (163.67); 12 head, 364 to 389 lbs., 151.00 to 181.00 (170.55), unweaned; 60 head, 410 to 446 lbs., 145.00 to 170.00 (154.34); 16 head, 401 to 440 lbs., 155.00 to 160.00 (157.70), unweaned; 53 head, 453 to 499 lbs., 139.00 to 155.00 (146.25); 82 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 142.00 to 156.00 (153.22), unweaned; 37 head, 500 to 536 lbs., 140.50 to 152.00 (146.59); 70 head, 517 to 521 lbs., 141.00 to 156.50 (153.49), unweaned; 47 head, 552 to 578 lbs., 137.00 to 146.50 (139.74); 22 head, 570 to 588 lbs., 134.00 to 138.50 (134.84), unweaned; 48 head, 600 to 610 lbs., 132.50 to 145.75 (141.91); 12 head, 601 to 619 lbs., 135.00 to 138.00 (136.48), unweaned; 37 head, 670 to 696 lbs., 133.00 to 138.50 (136.12); 79 head, 675 lbs., 148.60, fancy; 35 head, 702 to 721 lbs., 122.00 to 130.00 (127.51); 8 head, 766 lbs., 131.75; 79 head, 762 lbs., 140.75, fancy; 25 head, 814 to 849 lbs., 119.00 to 127.00 (122.88); 15 head, 925 to 944 lbs., 111.75 to 116.00 (114.04); 5 head, 981 lbs., 100.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 377 lbs., 137.50; 6 head, 477 to 490 lbs., 131.00; 20 head, 518 to 538 lbs., 128.50 to 138.00 (133.76); 9 head, 579 lbs., 130.00; 12 head, 580 lbs., 133.00, unweaned; 14 head, 624 lbs., 133.00; 15 head, 650 lbs., 125.00, unweaned; 17 head, 717 to 748 lbs., 122.50 to 126.00 (124.60); 11 head, 776 lbs., 110.00. Large frame 1, 14 head, 468 lbs., 140.00, unweaned; 4 head, 519 lbs., 135.00, unweaned; 12 head, 919 lbs., 107.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 515 lbs., 117.00; 3 head, 577 lbs., 129.00; 4 head, 610 to 618 lbs., 115.00 to 130.00 (122.45); 3 head, 747 lbs., 111.00.
Slaughter steers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 511 head, 1100 to 1770 lbs., 99.50 to 110.50 (107.13), average; 6 head, 1710 to 1920 lbs., 85.00 to 101.75 (95.13), average heavy weight; 37 head, 985 to 1365 lbs., 99.50 to 110.25 (104.33), average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 98 head, 1145 to 1643 lbs., 96.00 to 103.25 (101.40), average; 6 head, 1020 to 1300 lbs., 90.50 to 97.75 (95.51), average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, 17 head, 1160 to 1524 lbs., 90.00 to 97.00 (93.80), average; 18 head, 1005 to 1270 lbs., 95.00 to 105.00 (100.83), average return to feed; 16 head, 1095 to 1315 lbs., 94.50 to 111.00 (101.29), average value added.
Dairy slaughter steers: Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 58 head, 1255 to 1665 lbs., 90.50 to 99.00 (93.61), average; 31 head, 1406 to 1650 lbs., 95.00 to 99.00 (95.88), average value added. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 29 head, 1230 to 1635 lbs., 82.00 to 89.50 (87.00), average. Select 2 to 3, 16 head, 1013 to 1595 lbs., 70.00 to 76.00 (74.53), average; 10 head, 1234 lbs., 80.00, average return to feed.
Slaughter heifers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, per hundredweight/actual weight, 399 head, 1031 to 1539 lbs., 98.00 to 111.50 (106.48), average; 4 head, 1115 to 1325 lbs., 95.00 to 105.75 (100.34), average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 52 head, 1093 to 1570 lbs., 98.50 to 103.00 (101.00), average; 19 head, 1100 to 1365 lbs., 86.50 to 93.50 (90.13), average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, 13 head, 1173 to 1535 lbs., 76.00 to 99.00 (94.09), average; 1 head, 1530 lbs., 73.00, average heavy weight; 17 head, 948 to 1325 lbs., 72.00 to 110.00 (92.19), average return to feed.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 24 head, 1155 to 1910 lbs., 60.00 to 69.00 (63.12), average; 2 head, 1550 to 1805 lbs., 72.00 to 73.00 (72.46), high. Boner 80 to 85%, 45 head, 965 to 1805 lbs., 52.00 to 59.00 (55.14), average. Lean 85 to 90%, 31 head, 955 to 1660 lbs., 42.00 to 51.00 (47.35), average; 18 head, 995 to 1420 lbs., 25.00 to 43.00 (37.17), low.
Slaughter bulls: 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 1010 to 2500 lbs., 70.00 to 94.00 (83.24), average; 4 head, 1025 to 1475 lbs., 60.00 to 65.00 (63.03) low.
