Iowa weekly feeder cattle auction summary reported receipts of 16,526 head selling a week ago, 21,267 head trading Feb. 22 and 6,684 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This report includes results from Russell, Tama, Creston, Denison, Clarinda and Dunlap livestock markets.
Compared to a week ago, Choice steers and heifers were selling steady. Feeder steers from 400 to 499 pounds were trading $3 to $6 lower, 500 to 599 pounds were selling $1 to $2 higher, 600 to 999 pounds were trading $1 lower to $1 higher, feeder heifers from 400 to 599 pounds were selling steady to $4 higher, those 600 to 799 pounds were trading steady to firm, 800 to 949 pounds were selling steady to $3 lower. Supply included: 88% feeder cattle (61% steers, 39% heifers, 0% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 76%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 27 head, 327 to 337 lbs., 170.00 to 202.00 (181.05); 68 head, 351 to 395 lbs., 173.00 to 197.50 (185.74); 56 head, 409 to 444 lbs., 166.00 to 190.00 (181.29); 250 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 150.00 to 196.00 (174.17); 361 head, 503 to 547 lbs., 150.00 to 183.00 (171.45); 5 head, 535 lbs., 159.00, unweaned; 451 head, 550 to 596 lbs., 149.00 to 170.25 (163.72); 24 head, 551 lbs., 176.00, fancy; 28 head, 552 to 580 lbs., 155.50 to 164.00 (156.96), unweaned; 1045 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 140.00 to 165.00 (155.86); 18 head, 637 to 646 lbs., 148.50 to 149.00 (148.83), unweaned; 1128 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 136.50 to 159.00 (150.57); 11 head, 676 to 687 lbs., 135.00 to 137.50 (136.81), unweaned; 1638 head, 701 to 749 lbs., 131.00 to 154.50 (144.89); 12 head, 718 lbs., 140.00, unweaned; 1101 head, 750 to 798 lbs., 124.00 to 149.00 (141.36); 1325 head, 800 to 848 lbs., 123.25 to 139.00 (134.24); 574 head, 851 to 894 lbs., 118.50 to 138.00 (130.71); 381 head, 901 to 937 lbs., 116.50 to 134.00 (127.08); 202 head, 950 to 984 lbs., 115.50 to 132.00 (124.32). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 306 to 330 lbs., 137.50 to 163.00 (159.23); 5 head, 376 lbs., 168.00; 17 head, 425 to 446 lbs., 140.00 to 173.00 (164.08); 52 head, 455 to 493 lbs., 132.00 to 173.00 (160.19); 8 head, 498 lbs., 150.00, unweaned; 68 head, 510 to 543 lbs., 130.00 to 160.00 (154.33); 58 head, 556 to 596 lbs., 144.00 to 154.00 (149.19); 6 head, 592 lbs., 143.00, unweaned; 150 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 139.00 to 149.25 (145.75); 64 head, 660 to 699 lbs., 131.00 to 144.50 (138.47); 53 head, 700 to 749 lbs., 129.00 to 138.00 (133.00); 54 head, 755 to 798 lbs., 116.00 to 132.00 (130.44); 1 head, 830 lbs., 119.00; 15 head, 855 to 885 lbs., 116.00 to 123.50 (123.02). Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 1020 lbs., 121.00; 5 head, 1061 lbs., 116.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 276 lbs., 147.00; 17 head, 310 to 346 lbs., 151.00 to 185.00 (172.59); 54 head, 351 to 398 lbs., 140.00 to 173.00 (152.95); 179 head, 401 to 448 lbs., 140.00 to 167.00 (154.17); 18 head, 431 lbs., 165.00, fancy; 200 head, 456 to 498 lbs., 136.00 to 160.00 (149.64); 19 head, 480 to 497 lbs., 149.00 to 159.00 (153.65), unweaned; 400 head, 502 to 548 lbs., 130.00 to 156.00 (148.36); 7 head, 516 lbs., 162.00, fancy; 6 head, 510 lbs., 142.00, unweaned; 853 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 126.00 to 149.50 (142.27); 24 head, 555 to 559 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (142.09), unweaned; 1163 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 121.00 to 146.00 (138.36); 15 head, 631 lbs., 125.00, unweaned; 876 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 120.00 to 141.00 (135.09); 740 head, 703 to 748 lbs., 122.00 to 138.00 (130.02); 470 head, 750 to 795 lbs., 119.50 to 133.50 (127.06); 43 head, 786 lbs., 137.25, replacement; 151 head, 801 to 848 lbs., 118.25 to 124.85 (123.42); 30 head, 832 to 848 lbs., 124.00 to 126.50 (125.40), replacement; 155 head, 850 to 891 lbs., 110.00 to 124.00 (120.11); 55 head, 920 to 939 lbs., 110.00 to 118.00 (115.67); 2 head, 955 lbs., 110.00 to 116.00 (113.00); 11 head, 1033 lbs., 104.00, fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 335 to 344 lbs., 144.00 to 155.00 (149.43); 15 head, 351 to 395 lbs., 130.00 to 148.50 (140.48); 53 head, 403 to 444 lbs., 128.00 to 146.00 (141.51); 63 head, 452 to 498 lbs., 120.00 to 144.50 (136.63); 8 head, 474 lbs., 131.00, unweaned; 58 head, 511 to 545 lbs., 121.00 to 141.50 (137.33); 5 head, 545 lbs., 133.00, unweaned; 64 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 119.00 to 134.00 (126.42); 75 head, 607 to 644 lbs., 115.00 to 132.00 (126.24); 53 head, 652 to 697 lbs., 115.00 to 127.25 (125.96); 29 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 114.50 to 120.75 (117.32); 20 head, 753 to 795 lbs., 116.00 to 120.00 (118.53); 1 head, 850 lbs., 110.00. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 1030 lbs., 109.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 383 lbs., 178.00; 11 head, 420 to 446 lbs., 147.50 to 174.00 (168.71); 5 head, 457 to 490 lbs., 132.50 to 152.00 (145.25); 17 head, 503 to 525 lbs., 138.00 to 149.50 (144.98); 1 head, 590 lbs., 126.00; 8 head, 650 to 685 lbs., 122.00 to 126.00 (122.97); 1 head, 725 lbs., 125.00; 11 head, 750 to 798 lbs., 118.00 to 124.00 (121.28); 1 head, 815 lbs., 118.00; 2 head, 978 lbs., 92.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 640 lbs., 119.00; 2 head, 673 lbs., 116.00; 4 head, 753 to 765 lbs., 110.00 to 116.00 (113.02).
