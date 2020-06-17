The Iowa weekly feeder cattle summary reported receipts of 4,229 head selling the week ending on June 11, compared to 8,797 head selling the previous week and 764 head trading a year ago, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This report includes results from Russell, Dunlap, Tama, Bloomfield and Sheldon livestock markets. Compared to a week ago, Choice steers and heifers were selling $4 lower. Feeder steers 400 to 899 pounds were trading steady to $5 lower, 900 to 950 pounds were selling $1 higher. Feeder heifers 400 to 649 pounds were trading steady to $8 lower, 650 to 799 pounds were selling $2 to $5 higher, 800 to 899 pounds were trading steady to $3 lower. Supply included: 82% feeder cattle (54% steers, 45% heifers, 1% bulls); 18% slaughter cattle (42% steers, 21% dairy steers, 28% heifers, 8% cows, 1% bulls, 1% dairy heifers). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 61%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 319 to 335 lbs., 172.00 to 179.00 (173.46); 3 head, 355 to 360 lbs., 170.00 to 176.00 (173.98); 41 head, 425 to 445 lbs., 170.00 to 180.00 (175.62); 2 head, 430 lbs., 171.00, unweaned; 59 head, 462 to 495 lbs., 164.00 to 176.00 (169.96); 13 head, 493 to 499 lbs., 138.00 to 166.00 (148.69), unweaned; 122 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 161.50 to 174.00 (168.27); 15 head, 536 lbs., 150.00, fleshy; 153 head, 551 to 597 lbs., 143.50 to 172.00 (160.51); 6 head, 565 lbs., 150.00, unweaned; 262 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 144.00 to 158.00 (149.48); 285 head, 651 to 695 lbs., 140.00 to 152.00 (146.92); 147 head, 700 to 746 lbs., 128.00 to 140.00 (137.77); 17 head, 729 lbs., 150.75, thin fleshed; 223 head, 766 to 795 lbs., 121.00 to 139.50 (136.82); 73 head, 810 to 840 lbs., 121.50 to 129.00 (127.06); 59 head, 803 lbs., 136.75, thin fleshed; 14 head, 867 to 891 lbs., 120.00 to 124.50 (121.93); 31 head, 908 to 939 lbs., 120.50 to 121.85 (121.60); 4 head, 978 lbs., 106.50; 7 head, 1005 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 327 lbs., 155.00; 4 head, 387 to 395 lbs., 150.75 to 153.50 (151.45); 4 head, 436 lbs., 168.00; 42 head, 458 to 498 lbs., 132.00 to 155.00 (144.70); 37 head, 501 to 521 lbs., 136.00 to 148.00 (140.27); 14 head, 590 lbs., 144.00; 7 head, 626 to 628 lbs., 135.00 to 139.00 (136.72); 8 head, 660 lbs., 129.00; 10 head, 855 to 873 lbs., 114.00 to 116.00 (114.59). Large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 24 head, 504 lbs., 159.50; 13 head, 598 lbs., 154.75; 7 head, 726 lbs., 133.75. Large 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 512 lbs., 152.00; 16 head, 900 lbs., 123.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 365 to 391 lbs., 163.00 to 164.00 (163.27); 51 head, 401 to 446 lbs., 144.00 to 160.00 (150.99); 21 head, 445 lbs., 136.00, fleshy; 6 head, 436 lbs., 137.00, unweaned; 87 head, 450 to 493 lbs., 137.00 to 155.00 (149.19); 3 head, 461 lbs., 139.00, unweaned; 196 head, 500 to 541 lbs., 130.00 to 157.00 (147.48); 129 head, 555 to 593 lbs., 134.00 to 147.00 (139.86); 11 head, 550 lbs., 128.50, unweaned; 111 head, 603 to 648 lbs., 124.00 to 139.00 (132.57); 242 head, 652 to 694 lbs., 120.50 to 141.50 (133.45); 172 head, 710 to 738 lbs., 113.00 to 134.75 (131.27); 49 head, 758 to 785 lbs., 110.50 to 127.25 (124.35); 44 head, 844 lbs., 114.10; 65 head, 850 lbs., 114.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 , per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 369 to 387 lbs., 137.00 to 150.00 (145.11); 21 head, 413 to 438 lbs., 130.00 to 139.00 (135.02); 23 head, 458 to 481 lbs., 126.00 to 133.00 (130.04); 45 head, 528 to 541 lbs., 133.00 to 136.00 (134.15); 17 head, 555 to 573 lbs., 121.00 to 133.50 (127.96); 14 head, 613 to 640 lbs., 111.00 to 120.00 (116.99); 25 head, 652 to 684 lbs., 116.00 to 126.00 (120.24); 5 head, 818 lbs., 105.00. Large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 528 lbs., 134.00; 12 head, 591 lbs., 134.00; 9 head, 740 lbs., 117.00; 23 head, 845 lbs., 111.50. Large 1 to 2 , per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 664 lbs., 115.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 390 lbs., 165.00; 3 head, 408 lbs., 154.00, unweaned; 13 head, 614 lbs., 120.00; 13 head, 601 lbs., 120.75, unweaned; 2 head, 655 lbs., 132.00.
Slaughter steers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 191 head, 1215 to 1605 lbs., 100.00 to 110.50 (105.86), average; 2 head, 1615 to 1665 lbs., 101.00 to 101.50 (101.25), average heavy weight. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 58 head, 1150 to 1718 lbs., 88.00 to 103.25 (96.77), average; 2 head, 975 to 1065 lbs., 86.00 to 94.50 (90.06), average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 22 head, 1295 to 1845 lbs., 80.00 to 89.00 (85.73), average; 11 head, 995 to 1203 lbs., 97.50 to 101.75 (100.13), average return to feed.
Dairy slaughter steers: Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 104 head, 1183 to 1664 lbs., 80.00 to 88.50 (82.82), average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 31 head, 1170 to 1480 lbs., 61.00 to 78.00 (72.75), average; 1 head, 1240 lbs., 58.50, average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 1315 to 1470 lbs., 61.00 to 66.00 (63.75), average. Slaughter steers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 96 head, 1140 to 1540 lbs., 100.00 to 109.00 (104.84), average; 1 head, 1215 lbs., 102.00, average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 71 head, 1013 to 1573 lbs., 85.00 to 103.00 (96.74), average. Select 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 1229 to 1438 lbs., 82.50 to 89.50 (86.84), average; 5 head, 845 to 1295 lbs., 66.50 to 99.00 (81.93), average return to feed.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 35 head, 1220 to 1825 lbs., 60.00 to 69.00 (65.37), average; 1 head, 1455 lbs., 74.00, high. Boner 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 1080 to 1475 lbs., 52.00 to 59.00 (55.38), average. Lean 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 980 to 1365 lbs., 41.00 to 45.00 (42.75), average; 3 head, 1100 to 1160 lbs., 35.00 to 39.00 (37.34), low.
Slaughter bulls: 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 1015 to 1965 lbs., 65.00 to 86.00 (76.59), average; 2 head, 1940 to 2000 lbs., 92.00, high.
Dairy slaughter heifers: Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 1335 to 1450 lbs., 60.00 to 68.00 (65.18), average; 2 head, 1388 lbs., 66.50, average return to feed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.