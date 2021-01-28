The Iowa weekly feeder cattle sales results reported receipts of 34,803 head selling the seek ending on Jan. 17, compared to 3,529 head trading Dec. 28 and 32,534 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This report includes receipts from Denison, Russell, Sigourney, Dunlap, Knoxville, Clarinda, Humeston, Creston, Bloomfield, Lamoni, Dunlap and Sheldon feeder cattle sales. Compared to a week ago, there were not enough Choice steers and heifers reported for a market test. Feeder steers 400 to 449 pounds were selling $5 higher, 450 to 499 pounds were trading $9 lower, 500 to 599 pounds were selling steady to $3 higher, 600 to 949 pounds were trading $1 to $8 lower. Feeder heifers 400 to 449 pounds were selling $2 higher, 450 to 799 pounds were trading $1 to $12 lower, 800 to 849 pounds were selling $2 higher. Supply included: 95% feeder cattle (60% steers, 40% heifers, 0% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 73%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 250 to 272 lbs., 212.50 to 250.00 (221.29); 15 head, 300 to 349 lbs., 172.00 to 205.00 (185.74); 101 head, 351 to 398 lbs., 172.00 to 203.00 (184.62); 11 head, 357 to 389 lbs., 176.00, unweaned; 227 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 159.00 to 196.50 (181.48); 5 head, 442 lbs., 174.00, unweaned; 412 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 155.00 to 190.50 (173.00); 32 head, 453 to 494 lbs., 165.00 to 175.00 (172.25), unweaned; 731 head, 503 to 549 lbs., 151.00 to 184.50 (167.37); 13 head, 523 to 531 lbs., 155.00 to 165.00 (161.12), unweaned; 1451 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 144.50 to 172.00 (158.52); 38 head, 554 to 579 lbs., 149.50 to 154.50 (152.01), unweaned; 1897 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 133.75 to 165.00 (151.24); 13 head, 601 to 604 lbs., 162.00 to 165.00 (164.08), fancy; 58 head, 607 to 638 lbs., 133.00 to 153.75 (149.96), unweaned; 2746 head, 650 to 699 lbs., 132.00 to 174.00 (144.65); 3 head, 655 lbs., 155.00, fancy; 42 head, 661 to 684 lbs., 126.00 to 142.50 (136.53), unweaned; 2853 head, 700 to 749 lbs., 124.00 to 153.00 (137.84); 15 head, 702 to 710 lbs., 132.00 to 132.50 (132.30), unweaned; 2245 head, 750 to 799 lbs., 121.50 to 144.35 (134.29); 26 head, 767 lbs., 143.00, fancy; 18 head, 781 lbs., 111.00, unweaned; 2284 head, 800 to 849 lbs., 124.00 to 139.00 (133.18); 11 head, 813 to 827 lbs., 120.00 to 122.00 (121.08), fleshy; 1148 head, 850 to 897 lbs., 117.00 to 136.50 (129.77); 11 head, 867 lbs., 102.00, unweaned; 310 head, 900 to 948 lbs., 119.00 to 133.25 (127.81); 104 head, 950 to 981 lbs., 118.50 to 130.00 (123.72); 104 head, 1012 to 1021 lbs., 126.00; 62 head, 1078 to 1094 lbs., 119.50 to 121.25 (121.08); 17 head, 1108 to 1147 lbs., 95.00 to 112.50 (106.18); 14 head, 1157 lbs., 107.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 292 to 298 lbs., 178.00 to 195.00 (186.59); 26 head, 310 to 349 lbs., 141.00 to 197.50 (183.28); 10 head, 355 to 374 lbs., 152.50 to 189.00 (178.16); 67 head, 402 to 449 lbs., 140.00 to 175.00 (158.54); 116 head, 453 to 498 lbs., 120.00 to 175.00 (161.28); 158 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 141.00 to 168.00 (158.45); 195 head, 551 to 598 lbs., 135.00 to 159.00 (145.25); 284 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 128.00 to 155.50 (142.20); 250 head, 651 to 697 lbs., 122.00 to 146.50 (137.81); 11 head, 664 to 695 lbs., 120.00 to 129.50 (126.82), unweaned; 115 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 112.50 to 141.50 (134.21); 188 head, 750 to 799 lbs., 120.00 to 135.25 (130.49); 3 head, 770 lbs., 121.00, unweaned; 17 head, 810 to 831 lbs., 110.00 to 132.00 (118.27); 36 head, 855 to 880 lbs., 106.00 to 130.00 (123.83); 1 head, 900 lbs., 115.00; 25 head, 979 to 987 lbs., 105.50 to 111.00 (108.42); 3 head, 1040 lbs., 111.50. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 708 lbs., 121.00; 12 head, 818 to 833 lbs., 116.00 to 118.00 (116.99); 7 head, 861 lbs., 114.00. Medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 584 to 598 lbs., 140.00 to 146.50 (143.46); 5 head, 668 lbs., 130.00; 6 head, 813 lbs., 122.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 257 to 290 lbs., 145.00 to 190.00 (177.61); 4 head, 266 lbs., 178.00, unweaned; 31 head, 320 to 349 lbs., 151.00 to 180.00 (164.67); 5 head, 338 lbs., 143.00, unweaned; 80 head, 350 to 399 lbs., 140.00 to 186.00 (156.82); 19 head, 382 to 387 lbs., 147.00 to 156.50 (153.27), unweaned; 344 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 134.00 to 178.00 (153.05); 2 head, 428 lbs., 137.00, unweaned; 521 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 133.00 to 172.00 (148.99); 52 head, 450 to 487 lbs., 133.00 to 140.85 (139.09), unweaned; 1034 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 125.00 to 163.00 (142.42); 25 head, 535 to 548 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (130.43), unweaned; 1820 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 122.00 to 153.00 (136.38); 17 head, 554 lbs., 143.00, fancy; 87 head, 557 to 578 lbs., 120.00 to 139.00 (130.18), unweaned; 2121 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 121.00 to 153.00 (134.43); 30 head, 637 to 645 lbs., 137.00 to 151.00 (142.17), replacement; 24 head, 603 to 614 lbs., 123.75 to 128.00 (126.39), unweaned; 2151 head, 650 to 699 lbs., 120.00 to 142.50 (128.91); 142 head, 655 to 688 lbs., 132.00 to 154.00 (143.84), replacement; 27 head, 658 to 674 lbs., 115.00 to 122.50 (120.04), unweaned; 1522 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 117.25 to 140.20 (128.62); 88 head, 706 to 732 lbs., 127.50 to 142.75 (132.87), replacement; 8 head, 731 lbs., 121.00, unweaned; 621 head, 750 to 795 lbs., 111.50 to 137.25 (129.24); 8 head, 772 lbs., 130.00, replacement; 415 head, 800 to 846 lbs., 110.00 to 130.00 (125.59); 32 head, 835 to 845 lbs., 124.00 to 126.00 (124.93), replacement; 145 head, 853 to 890 lbs., 105.00 to 126.00 (121.79); 27 head, 903 to 935 lbs., 104.00 to 116.50 (111.86); 16 head, 955 to 979 lbs., 105.00 to 114.50 (109.60); 60 head, 1009 to 1037 lbs., 96.00 to 118.50 (106.19); 7 head, 1070 lbs., 107.75; 16 head, 1170 lbs., 103.75. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 7 head, 281 to 296 lbs., 420.00 to 475.00 (452.13); 3 head, 330 lbs., 420.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 265 lbs., 170.00; 21 head, 305 to 348 lbs., 140.00 to 167.50 (152.03); 23 head, 359 to 389 lbs., 130.00 to 179.00 (155.12); 44 head, 410 to 446 lbs., 120.00 to 169.50 (147.30); 120 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 120.00 to 162.00 (142.47); 8 head, 487 lbs., 124.50, unweaned; 198 head, 502 to 548 lbs., 117.00 to 158.50 (142.71); 128 head, 555 to 598 lbs., 116.00 to 142.00 (128.28); 177 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 111.50 to 137.50 (124.71); 9 head, 647 lbs., 115.00, unweaned; 105 head, 651 to 699 lbs., 116.00 to 130.00 (121.23); 84 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 110.00 to 129.00 (118.76); 101 head, 758 to 796 lbs., 110.00 to 125.50 (119.60); 53 head, 801 to 828 lbs., 104.00 to 114.00 (105.28); 19 head, 859 to 876 lbs., 105.00 to 116.00 (111.14). Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 558 lbs., 131.00, unweaned; 5 head, 633 lbs., 121.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 240 lbs., 177.50, unweaned; 4 head, 291 lbs., 200.00, unweaned; 8 head, 332 lbs., 178.00, unweaned; 2 head, 350 lbs., 187.50; 4 head, 431 lbs., 156.00; 5 head, 434 lbs., 145.00, unweaned; 14 head, 503 to 521 lbs., 140.00 to 142.00 (141.30), unweaned; 5 head, 638 lbs., 130.00; 5 head, 624 lbs., 116.00, unweaned; 10 head, 777 lbs., 112.00, unweaned; 6 head, 972 lbs., 102.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.