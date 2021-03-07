The Iowa weekly feeder cattle summary reported receipts of 21,267 head selling a week ago, 9,848 head trading Feb. 15 and 11,055 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This report includes results from Sigourney, Russell, Knoxville, Humeston, Bloomfield, Lamoni, Dension, Clarinda, Sioux Center and Dunlap feeder cattle sales.
Compared to a week ago, Choice steers were selling $3 lower and Choice heifers were trading $2 lower. Feeder steers from 400 to 449 pounds were selling $10 higher, 450 to 599 pounds were trading $1 to $2 higher, 600 to 999 pounds were selling steady to $3 lower. Feeder heifers from 400 to 649 pounds were trading steady to $6 lower, 650 to 699 pounds were selling $1 higher, 700 to 799 pounds were trading steady to $3 lower, 800 to 849 pounds were selling $3 higher, 850 to 899 pounds were trading $5 lower. Supply included: 90% feeder cattle (60% steers, 3% dairy steers, 37% heifers, 0% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 77%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 319 to 343 lbs., 170.00 to 203.00 (192.13); 41 head, 360 to 395 lbs., 162.50 to 210.00 (182.74); 47 head, 410 to 445 lbs., 175.00 to 202.00 (187.48); 282 head, 452 to 499 lbs., 161.00 to 186.00 (177.32); 18 head, 465 to 479 lbs., 164.00 to 173.00 (171.54), unweaned; 245 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 158.00 to 182.75 (169.70); 62 head, 508 to 545 lbs., 165.75 to 173.00 (167.89), unweaned; 691 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 147.00 to 174.00 (162.25); 43 head, 555 lbs., 175.50 to 178.50 (177.94), fancy; 29 head, 552 to 569 lbs., 170.50, thin fleshed; 4 head, 551 lbs., 148.00, unweaned; 1046 head, 601 to 649 lbs., 141.50 to 165.00 (156.59); 28 head, 620 to 624 lbs., 141.00 to 146.50 (144.94), unweaned; 289 head, 650 to 699 lbs., 138.50 to 159.75 (150.56); 17 head, 666 lbs., 160.00, fancy; 1919 head, 700 to 749 lbs., 130.50 to 153.50 (145.30); 54 head, 701 lbs., 158.25, fancy; 13 head, 705 lbs., 131.00, unweaned; 1929 head, 750 to 799 lbs., 128.25 to 149.35 (140.31); 1086 head, 800 to 847 lbs., 122.00 to 139.75 (135.28); 136 head, 834 to 838 lbs., 136.00 to 138.60 (137.26), fancy; 16 head, 801 lbs., 144.25, thin fleshed; 669 head, 850 to 892 lbs., 120.50 to 138.50 (130.77); 1102 head, 900 to 948 lbs., 118.50 to 133.25 (128.51); 98 head, 950 to 994 lbs., 112.00 to 127.50 (123.83); 29 head, 1000 lbs., 126.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 185 lbs., 150.00; 7 head, 222 lbs., 185.00; 20 head, 265 to 271 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (140.74); 23 head, 320 to 343 lbs., 142.50 to 165.00 (155.28); 41 head, 353 to 398 lbs., 120.00 to 158.00 (138.55); 49 head, 409 to 447 lbs., 125.00 to 170.00 (145.84); 95 head, 453 to 498 lbs., 116.00 to 166.00 (139.25); 48 head, 503 to 549 lbs., 100.00 to 164.00 (151.59); 65 head, 554 to 599 lbs., 115.00 to 159.00 (142.00); 7 head, 557 to 599 lbs., 146.00 to 149.00 (147.23), unweaned; 101 head, 600 to 646 lbs., 103.00 to 153.00 (134.31); 5 head, 620 lbs., 143.00, unweaned; 100 head, 655 to 699 lbs., 115.00 to 144.50 (137.86); 62 head, 705 to 747 lbs., 120.00 to 137.00 (132.16); 17 head, 702 to 715 lbs., 130.00 to 132.00 (131.64), unweaned; 29 head, 755 to 791 lbs., 108.00 to 134.00 (125.93); 19 head, 821 to 847 lbs., 100.00 to 120.00 (108.32); 9 head, 887 lbs., 123.00; 13 head, 954 lbs., 100.00; 37 head, 1003 to 1041 lbs., 101.50 to 106.50 (104.14). Large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 739 lbs., 137.50; 25 head, 1028 lbs., 120.50; 4 head, 1064 lbs., 115.00; 33 head, 1108 lbs., 113.75. Medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 432 lbs., 162.50; 27 head, 553 to 556 lbs., 142.00 to 145.00 (143.33); 10 head, 730 to 734 lbs., 124.50 to 127.50 (125.70).
Dairy feeder steers: Large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 64 head, 829 to 834 lbs., 90.00 to 93.00 (92.11); 10 head, 873 lbs., 81.00; 10 head, 916 lbs., 87.00; 5 head, 959 lbs., 90.00; 5 head, 1012 lbs., 84.00; 8 head, 1086 lbs., 84.00; 22 head, 1175 to 1182 lbs., 91.50 to 98.00 (94.74); 14 head, 1240 to 1241 lbs., 91.00 to 96.50 (92.57); 6 head, 1255 to 1282 lbs., 95.00 to 99.00 (98.35). Large frame 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 398 lbs., 107.50; 12 head, 413 to 427 lbs., 90.00 to 97.00 (94.52); 52 head, 478 to 495 lbs., 90.00 to 101.00 (97.51); 66 head, 504 to 545 lbs., 91.00 to 100.00 (95.03); 15 head, 552 to 571 lbs., 97.50 to 98.00 (97.76); 12 head, 640 to 645 lbs., 92.00 to 94.00 (92.34); 7 head, 732 lbs., 85.00; 2 head, 770 lbs., 80.00; 15 head, 817 to 843 lbs., 85.00 to 87.50 (86.48); 7 head, 860 to 893 lbs., 71.00 to 75.00 (73.17); 2 head, 915 lbs., 70.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 23 head, 303 to 344 lbs., 151.00 to 181.50 (169.14); 60 head, 364 to 398 lbs., 144.00 to 161.50 (154.54); 135 head, 400 to 447 lbs., 136.00 to 171.00 (149.99); 26 head, 436 lbs., 148.00, unweaned; 215 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 140.00 to 159.00 (149.84); 469 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 133.00 to 152.50 (145.20); 41 head, 518 lbs., 145.00, unweaned; 1027 head, 551 to 599 lbs., 131.00 to 148.00 (140.91); 15 head, 555 to 558 lbs., 135.50 to 137.00 (136.40), unweaned; 861 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 120.00 to 144.25 (137.85); 16 head, 638 lbs., 143.00, replacement; 1480 head, 651 to 699 lbs., 122.00 to 142.10 (134.29); 40 head, 659 to 689 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (137.99), fancy; 22 head, 665 lbs., 123.50, unweaned; 1069 head, 700 to 749 lbs., 118.00 to 138.25 (129.29); 15 head, 728 lbs., 145.00, replacement;
803 head, 750 to 798 lbs., 117.00 to 132.00 (126.70); 293 head, 803 to 847 lbs., 121.50 to 130.75 (127.27); 12 head, 841 lbs., 129.00, replacement; 170 head, 858 to 892 lbs., 114.75 to 125.75 (121.78); 14 head, 909 to 936 lbs., 114.00 to 119.50 (115.93). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 380 to 399 lbs., 140.00 to 146.00 (142.13); 18 head, 429 to 434 lbs., 139.00 to 144.00 (141.29); 22 head, 455 to 490 lbs., 125.00 to 144.50 (131.73); 52 head, 506 to 547 lbs., 122.00 to 136.00 (131.51); 6 head, 543 lbs., 123.00, unweaned; 74 head, 551 to 597 lbs., 120.00 to 133.00 (127.81); 121 head, 601 to 649 lbs., 122.00 to 129.00 (126.17); 81 head, 654 to 697 lbs., 118.00 to 128.25 (123.78); 20 head, 700 to 715 lbs., 117.00 to 120.00 (119.11); 12 head, 784 to 794 lbs., 110.00 to 116.00 (113.48). Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 1014 lbs., 108.50; 5 head, 1124 lbs., 98.50. Medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 609 to 625 lbs., 123.00 to 126.00 (123.92); 10 head, 751 lbs., 117.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 442 to 445 lbs., 127.00 to 154.50 (142.32); 4 head, 573 to 575 lbs., 124.00 to 135.00 (129.49); 17 head, 811 to 828 lbs., 115.00 to 116.50 (115.96).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.