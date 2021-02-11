The Iowa weekly feeder cattle sales reported receipts of 15,704 head selling a week ago, 9,131 head trading Jan. 25 and 13,342 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This report includes results from Russell, Dunlap, Knoxville, Humeston, Lamoni, Clarinda and Denison livestock markets.
Compared to a week ago, Choice steers and heifers were selling steady. Feeder steers 400 to 599 pounds were trading $1 to $11 higher, 600 to 949 pounds were selling $1 to $9 lower. Feeder heifers 400 to 449 pounds were trading $4 higher, 450 to 499 pounds were selling $4 lower, 500 to 549 pounds were trading $3 higher, 550 to 749 pounds were selling $1 to $6 lower, 750 to 799 pounds were trading $2 higher, 800 to 949 pounds were selling $1 to $4 lower. Supply included: 95% feeder cattle (59% steers, 41% heifers, 0% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 75%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 282 lbs., 203.00, unweaned; 5 head, 302 lbs., 189.00; 30 head, 355 to 390 lbs., 178.00 to 198.00 (189.69); 4 head, 373 lbs., 185.00, unweaned; 91 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 170.50 to 193.50 (182.17); 113 head, 451 to 498 lbs., 165.00 to 188.00 (174.17); 306 head, 501 to 549 lbs., 159.00 to 188.50 (170.58); 570 head, 551 to 599 lbs., 146.00 to 176.25 (160.50); 3 head, 555 lbs., 171.00, fancy; 17 head, 566 lbs., 153.25, unweaned; 928 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 140.50 to 163.75 (151.67); 1351 head, 650 to 699 lbs., 136.50 to 157.00 (146.87); 1660 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 130.00 to 150.75 (141.27); 1301 head, 750 to 798 lbs., 129.50 to 144.10 (137.85); 767 head, 800 to 849 lbs., 120.00 to 136.85 (132.38); 542 head, 852 to 893 lbs., 120.00 to 135.30 (130.97); 90 head, 903 to 940 lbs., 114.50 to 130.00 (124.17); 8 head, 981 lbs., 111.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 304 lbs., 165.00; 3 head, 398 lbs., 169.00; 28 head, 403 to 449 lbs., 152.00 to 170.00 (158.96); 20 head, 450 to 491 lbs., 151.00 to 171.00 (156.50); 4 head, 471 lbs., 152.50, unweaned; 63 head, 506 to 548 lbs., 142.00 to 166.50 (152.58); 4 head, 511 lbs., 156.00, unweaned; 114 head, 554 to 599 lbs., 131.00 to 159.50 (145.39); 55 head, 612 to 645 lbs., 120.00 to 147.00 (135.83); 11 head, 625 to 643 lbs., 135.00 to 143.00 (137.14), unweaned; 108 head, 650 to 699 lbs., 129.00 to 142.00 (136.28); 45 head, 710 to 745 lbs., 120.00 to 135.75 (131.50); 39 head, 755 to 795 lbs., 115.50 to 129.25 (123.97); 9 head, 824 lbs., 119.50; 26 head, 872 to 889 lbs., 116.00 to 119.75 (117.57); 4 head, 904 lbs., 119.50. Large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 596 lbs., 131.00; 4 head, 790 lbs., 117.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 322 lbs., 168.00; 4 head, 320 lbs., 173.00, unweaned; 45 head, 350 to 396 lbs., 146.00 to 176.50 (159.52); 87 head, 403 to 447 lbs., 136.00 to 167.00 (152.29); 4 head, 443 lbs., 146.50, unweaned; 115 head, 451 to 495 lbs., 137.00 to 170.00 (147.52); 4 head, 499 lbs., 136.00, unweaned; 512 head, 505 to 549 lbs., 132.00 to 155.75 (146.80); 903 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 128.50 to 148.00 (138.99); 840 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 122.00 to 144.50 (134.57); 39 head, 645 lbs., 134.00, fancy; 20 head, 608 lbs., 153.00, replacement; 6 head, 638 lbs., 123.00, unweaned; 1108 head, 650 to 699 lbs., 120.50 to 137.00 (130.10); 111 head, 664 to 675 lbs., 136.00 to 139.50 (138.91), fancy; 48 head, 677 to 691 lbs., 140.00 to 143.00 (141.13), replacement; 543 head, 700 to 749 lbs., 113.50 to 138.50 (128.14); 15 head, 713 lbs., 133.35, fancy; 73 head, 702 to 746 lbs., 135.00 to 158.00 (147.39), replacement; 5 head, 748 lbs., 119.50, unweaned; 527 head, 751 to 795 lbs., 120.00 to 133.50 (128.53); 18 head, 757 lbs., 135.00, replacement; 103 head, 801 to 848 lbs., 114.50 to 125.75 (121.72); 69 head, 850 to 876 lbs., 114.00 to 127.00 (119.83); 29 head, 900 to 945 lbs., 111.00 to 122.75 (117.84). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 300 to 344 lbs., 133.00 to 160.00 (145.73); 14 head, 365 to 381 lbs., 135.00 to 146.00 (143.72); 5 head, 375 lbs., 126.00, unweaned; 40 head, 410 to 435 lbs., 127.00 to 160.00 (142.61); 68 head, 460 to 490 lbs., 130.00 to 154.50 (141.00); 6 head, 455 to 468 lbs., 124.00 to 130.00 (126.96), unweaned; 105 head, 505 to 549 lbs., 122.00 to 141.00 (128.50); 110 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 115.00 to 132.50 (125.59); 108 head, 604 to 648 lbs., 116.00 to 131.00 (122.91); 54 head, 660 to 690 lbs., 117.00 to 125.00 (120.53); 27 head, 717 to 735 lbs., 115.50 to 120.75 (117.28); 17 head, 787 lbs., 118.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 438 lbs., 166.00, unweaned; 4 head, 486 lbs., 169.00; 5 head, 539 lbs., 140.50; 9 head, 572 lbs., 152.00; 13 head, 755 lbs., 125.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.